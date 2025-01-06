Asian Tea & Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.94
2.92
0.1
0.25
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.12
-0.03
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.23
-0.81
-0.08
-0.08
Working capital
1.53
25.27
0.19
4.84
Other operating items
Operating
2.14
27.26
0.18
4.96
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.29
0.08
-0.47
Free cash flow
2.15
27.55
0.26
4.49
Equity raised
36.42
31.2
30.2
29.86
Investing
0
0.6
0.94
1.22
Financing
27.03
27.15
1.17
5.28
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
65.6
86.51
32.58
40.85
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.