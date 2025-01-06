iifl-logo-icon 1
Asian Tea & Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

17.21
(-2.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Asian Tea & Exports Ltd

Asian Tea & Exp FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.94

2.92

0.1

0.25

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.12

-0.03

-0.04

Tax paid

-0.23

-0.81

-0.08

-0.08

Working capital

1.53

25.27

0.19

4.84

Other operating items

Operating

2.14

27.26

0.18

4.96

Capital expenditure

0.01

0.29

0.08

-0.47

Free cash flow

2.15

27.55

0.26

4.49

Equity raised

36.42

31.2

30.2

29.86

Investing

0

0.6

0.94

1.22

Financing

27.03

27.15

1.17

5.28

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

65.6

86.51

32.58

40.85

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.