Asian Tea & Exports Ltd EGM

15.46
(1.38%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Asian Tea & Exp CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM9 Dec 20248 Jan 2025
Board has considered and approved for increase in authorized share capital and issue of preferential share subject to approval in ensuing EGM Intimation of notice of EGM to be held on 08-01-2024 along with cut off date 01-01-2025 and Book closure from 02-01-2025 to 08-01-2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/12/2024) Proceedings of 01/2024-25 EOGM of Asian Tea & Exports Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.01.2025) Asian Tea & Exports Ltd has informed BSE regarding Submission of Voting Results & Scrutinizers Report. Scrutinizer Report along with Voting Result for the EGM held on 08-01-2025 VOTING RESULTS & sCRUTINIZER REPORT OF 01/2024-25 EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 08-01-2025 THROUGH VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025)

