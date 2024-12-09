Board Meeting 9 Dec 2024 26 Nov 2024

ASIAN TEA & EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve increase in Authorised Share Capital and proposal for raising of funds Board has considered and approved for increase in authorized share capital and issue of preferential share subject to approval in ensuing EGM Board has considered and approved increase in authorised share capital from Rs. 30 Crores to Rs. 32 Crores subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.12.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

ASIAN TEA & EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended on September 302024 along with Limited Review Report. Outcome of the Board Meeting for the second quarter and financial year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

Disclosure under Regulation 30 for updation of the matters to be transacted in the 38th AGM of the Company.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

ASIAN TEA & EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for Quarter ended June 2024 on 13th August 2024 at 02:00 P.M. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 13.08.2024 for the un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

Disclosure under Regulstion 30 for completion of term of Sushil Kumar Nevatia and Reconstitution of committees of Board of directors.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

ASIAN TEA & EXPORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with Auditors Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2024 This is in reference to our Board meeting intimation letter dated 21-05-2024, regarding the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors, at their meeting held today, Thursday, 30th May 2024 at 1:00 P.M and concluded at 7:30 P.M inter alia, considered and approved: 1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with statements of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow, which have been duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. 2. Auditors Report on Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2024. 3. Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendments) Regulation, 2015 for unmodified Audit Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024