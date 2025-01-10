Austin Engineering Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.48
3.48
3.48
3.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.12
52.85
49.07
47.45
Net Worth
59.6
56.33
52.55
50.93
Minority Interest
Debt
1.34
0
3.76
5.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.95
0.8
0.69
0.64
Total Liabilities
61.89
57.13
57
57.37
Fixed Assets
12.81
11.16
10.02
10.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.92
3.23
1.73
0.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.32
3.5
3.02
2.32
Networking Capital
26.6
34.89
34.35
31.7
Inventories
28.06
32.57
43.37
37.83
Inventory Days
202.02
Sundry Debtors
23.59
23.81
16.23
15.43
Debtor Days
82.4
Other Current Assets
4.95
6.63
6.23
8.77
Sundry Creditors
-13.27
-13.32
-17.93
-13.29
Creditor Days
70.97
Other Current Liabilities
-16.73
-14.8
-13.55
-17.04
Cash
4.23
4.34
7.86
12.73
Total Assets
61.88
57.12
56.98
57.37
