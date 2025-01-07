Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
68.34
71.1
75.33
70.46
yoy growth (%)
-3.87
-5.61
6.9
0.6
Raw materials
-36.35
-35.75
-39.17
-33.69
As % of sales
53.18
50.29
52
47.81
Employee costs
-14.97
-16
-15.34
-15.39
As % of sales
21.9
22.5
20.36
21.84
Other costs
-17.17
-20.78
-21.38
-22.92
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.13
29.22
28.39
32.52
Operating profit
-0.15
-1.43
-0.57
-1.54
OPM
-0.22
-2.02
-0.75
-2.18
Depreciation
-1.03
-1.08
-1.1
-1.12
Interest expense
-0.84
-0.97
-0.63
-1.01
Other income
1.2
1.94
1.26
0.44
Profit before tax
-0.83
-1.55
-1.04
-3.24
Taxes
0.08
0.18
-0.2
0.52
Tax rate
-10
-12.19
19.45
-16.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.75
-1.36
-1.24
-2.71
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.75
-1.36
-1.24
-2.71
yoy growth (%)
-45.12
9.99
-54.15
124.64
NPM
-1.09
-1.92
-1.64
-3.84
