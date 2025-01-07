iifl-logo-icon 1
Austin Engineering Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

181.15
(-1.09%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Austin Engineering Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

68.34

71.1

75.33

70.46

yoy growth (%)

-3.87

-5.61

6.9

0.6

Raw materials

-36.35

-35.75

-39.17

-33.69

As % of sales

53.18

50.29

52

47.81

Employee costs

-14.97

-16

-15.34

-15.39

As % of sales

21.9

22.5

20.36

21.84

Other costs

-17.17

-20.78

-21.38

-22.92

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.13

29.22

28.39

32.52

Operating profit

-0.15

-1.43

-0.57

-1.54

OPM

-0.22

-2.02

-0.75

-2.18

Depreciation

-1.03

-1.08

-1.1

-1.12

Interest expense

-0.84

-0.97

-0.63

-1.01

Other income

1.2

1.94

1.26

0.44

Profit before tax

-0.83

-1.55

-1.04

-3.24

Taxes

0.08

0.18

-0.2

0.52

Tax rate

-10

-12.19

19.45

-16.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.75

-1.36

-1.24

-2.71

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.75

-1.36

-1.24

-2.71

yoy growth (%)

-45.12

9.99

-54.15

124.64

NPM

-1.09

-1.92

-1.64

-3.84

