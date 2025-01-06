Austin Engineering Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.83
-1.55
-1.04
-3.24
Depreciation
-1.03
-1.08
-1.1
-1.12
Tax paid
0.08
0.18
-0.2
0.52
Working capital
0.3
3.23
-1.26
-3.66
Other operating items
Operating
-1.48
0.79
-3.6
-7.49
Capital expenditure
0.45
2.54
0.01
0.29
Free cash flow
-1.02
3.33
-3.58
-7.19
Equity raised
96.21
97.14
98.09
104.12
Investing
0
-0.14
0
-0.04
Financing
-0.39
1.1
-1.87
-1.62
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
94.79
101.43
92.63
95.26
