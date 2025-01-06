iifl-logo-icon 1
Austin Engineering Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

184
(-4.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Austin Engineering Company Ltd

Austin Engg Co FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.83

-1.55

-1.04

-3.24

Depreciation

-1.03

-1.08

-1.1

-1.12

Tax paid

0.08

0.18

-0.2

0.52

Working capital

0.3

3.23

-1.26

-3.66

Other operating items

Operating

-1.48

0.79

-3.6

-7.49

Capital expenditure

0.45

2.54

0.01

0.29

Free cash flow

-1.02

3.33

-3.58

-7.19

Equity raised

96.21

97.14

98.09

104.12

Investing

0

-0.14

0

-0.04

Financing

-0.39

1.1

-1.87

-1.62

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

94.79

101.43

92.63

95.26

