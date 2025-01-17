Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.06
-6.24
7.47
-0.54
Op profit growth
-76.72
313.49
-75.71
42.88
EBIT growth
-75.22
132.7
-84.51
158.67
Net profit growth
-38.97
37.4
-60.03
88.68
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.55
-2.27
-0.51
-2.28
EBIT margin
-0.28
-1.11
-0.44
-3.11
Net profit margin
-1.43
-2.25
-1.54
-4.14
RoCE
-0.34
-1.37
-0.57
-3.49
RoNW
-0.48
-0.78
-0.56
-1.35
RoA
-0.42
-0.69
-0.49
-1.16
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.87
-4.7
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.8
-7.87
-6.67
-11.9
Book value per share
147.21
149.66
149.66
153.31
Valuation ratios
P/E
-13.27
-5.12
0
0
P/CEPS
-6.56
-3.06
-10.94
-4.7
P/B
0.25
0.16
0.48
0.36
EV/EBIDTA
6.39
28.86
34.15
-22.16
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-7.3
-9.04
16.86
-9.54
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
99.69
94.45
90.98
107.24
Inventory days
213.62
228.81
226.32
253.7
Creditor days
-81.31
-88.62
-100.18
-96.89
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.22
0.81
0.51
2.13
Net debt / equity
-0.15
0
0.02
0.08
Net debt / op. profit
20.88
-0.08
-3.36
-2.71
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-52.35
-49.4
-50.77
-46.89
Employee costs
-22.67
-23.22
-20.79
-22.83
Other costs
-25.52
-29.65
-28.94
-32.55
