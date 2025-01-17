iifl-logo-icon 1
Austin Engineering Company Ltd Key Ratios

175
(-2.18%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.06

-6.24

7.47

-0.54

Op profit growth

-76.72

313.49

-75.71

42.88

EBIT growth

-75.22

132.7

-84.51

158.67

Net profit growth

-38.97

37.4

-60.03

88.68

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.55

-2.27

-0.51

-2.28

EBIT margin

-0.28

-1.11

-0.44

-3.11

Net profit margin

-1.43

-2.25

-1.54

-4.14

RoCE

-0.34

-1.37

-0.57

-3.49

RoNW

-0.48

-0.78

-0.56

-1.35

RoA

-0.42

-0.69

-0.49

-1.16

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.87

-4.7

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.8

-7.87

-6.67

-11.9

Book value per share

147.21

149.66

149.66

153.31

Valuation ratios

P/E

-13.27

-5.12

0

0

P/CEPS

-6.56

-3.06

-10.94

-4.7

P/B

0.25

0.16

0.48

0.36

EV/EBIDTA

6.39

28.86

34.15

-22.16

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-7.3

-9.04

16.86

-9.54

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

99.69

94.45

90.98

107.24

Inventory days

213.62

228.81

226.32

253.7

Creditor days

-81.31

-88.62

-100.18

-96.89

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.22

0.81

0.51

2.13

Net debt / equity

-0.15

0

0.02

0.08

Net debt / op. profit

20.88

-0.08

-3.36

-2.71

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-52.35

-49.4

-50.77

-46.89

Employee costs

-22.67

-23.22

-20.79

-22.83

Other costs

-25.52

-29.65

-28.94

-32.55

