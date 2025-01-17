Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Schaeffler India Ltd
SCHAEFFLER
3,228.55
|54.13
|51,369.98
|247.13
|0.79
|2,072.83
|312.98
Timken India Ltd
TIMKEN
2,866.55
|55.24
|21,832.24
|89.95
|0.09
|752.89
|343.5
SKF India Ltd
SKFINDIA
4,253.7
|37.5
|21,011.88
|94.34
|3.06
|1,244.23
|463.91
NRB Bearings Ltd
NRBBEARING
268.1
|30.84
|2,621.27
|28.03
|1.52
|272.15
|92.16
Galaxy Bearings Ltd
1,005.2
|16.56
|318.17
|4.73
|0
|35.94
|318.35
