Austin Engineering Company Ltd Share Price

184
(-4.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open189.05
  • Day's High189.05
  • 52 Wk High267.8
  • Prev. Close192.6
  • Day's Low182
  • 52 Wk Low 167.25
  • Turnover (lac)6.95
  • P/E15.93
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value178.57
  • EPS12.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)64.03
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Austin Engineering Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Bearings

Open

189.05

Prev. Close

192.6

Turnover(Lac.)

6.95

Day's High

189.05

Day's Low

182

52 Week's High

267.8

52 Week's Low

167.25

Book Value

178.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

64.03

P/E

15.93

EPS

12.09

Divi. Yield

0

Austin Engineering Company Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Austin Engineering Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Austin Engineering Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.17%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 65.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Austin Engineering Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.48

3.48

3.48

3.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

56.12

52.85

49.07

47.45

Net Worth

59.6

56.33

52.55

50.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

68.34

71.1

75.33

70.46

yoy growth (%)

-3.87

-5.61

6.9

0.6

Raw materials

-36.35

-35.75

-39.17

-33.69

As % of sales

53.18

50.29

52

47.81

Employee costs

-14.97

-16

-15.34

-15.39

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.83

-1.55

-1.04

-3.24

Depreciation

-1.03

-1.08

-1.1

-1.12

Tax paid

0.08

0.18

-0.2

0.52

Working capital

0.3

3.23

-1.26

-3.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.87

-5.61

6.9

0.6

Op profit growth

-89.28

151.47

-62.86

82.74

EBIT growth

-102.76

41.73

-81.67

497.55

Net profit growth

-45.12

9.99

-54.15

124.64

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

111.38

110.79

90.92

69.44

72.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

111.38

110.79

90.92

69.44

72.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.88

2.49

1.14

1.2

1.94

Austin Engineering Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Schaeffler India Ltd

SCHAEFFLER

3,465.2

57.0754,162.35247.130.752,072.83312.98

Timken India Ltd

TIMKEN

3,003.7

57.1722,593.4589.950.08752.89343.5

SKF India Ltd

SKFINDIA

4,518.45

39.8622,338.394.342.881,244.23463.91

NRB Bearings Ltd

NRBBEARING

290.05

33.072,811.2428.031.41272.1592.16

Galaxy Bearings Ltd

1,067

17.66339.314.73035.94318.35

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Austin Engineering Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

HIREN NAROTTAM VADGAMA

Managing Director & CEO

RAJAN RAMNIKLAL BAMBHANIA

Whole-time Director

JIGNESH SHASHIKANT THANKI

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jagdishchandra B Jagani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shruti K Bhadeshiya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dhiren Tarachand Mithan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hemant Singh Jhala

Independent Non Exe. Director

Isha K. Thanki

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Austin Engineering Company Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Junagadh on 27 Jul.78, Austin Engineering Company went public in 1985. It was promoted by qualified engineers having vast experience in the bearings industry.It manufactures all kinds of bearings -- ball bearings, tapered roller bearings, cylindrical roller bearings, spherical roller earings, needle roller bearings, etc.Austin came out with a rights issue in Mar.92 to meet the cost of expansion and to augment long-term working capital requirements.The companys products find application in the automobile and engineering industries. Its major clients are OEMs like TELCO, Premier Automobiles, Bhilai Steel Plant and Punjab Tractors.It exports its products to Italy and the UK.During 1998-99, the company received ISO-9001 Certificate from Rheinland/Berlin-Brandenburg Group of companies for design and manufacturing of Ball, Roller and Needle Bearings.
Company FAQs

What is the Austin Engineering Company Ltd share price today?

The Austin Engineering Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹184 today.

What is the Market Cap of Austin Engineering Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Austin Engineering Company Ltd is ₹64.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Austin Engineering Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Austin Engineering Company Ltd is 15.93 and 1.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Austin Engineering Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Austin Engineering Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Austin Engineering Company Ltd is ₹167.25 and ₹267.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Austin Engineering Company Ltd?

Austin Engineering Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.19%, 3 Years at 39.20%, 1 Year at -2.26%, 6 Month at -15.88%, 3 Month at -10.42% and 1 Month at -10.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Austin Engineering Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Austin Engineering Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.17 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 65.76 %

