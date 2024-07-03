Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorBearings
Open₹189.05
Prev. Close₹192.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.95
Day's High₹189.05
Day's Low₹182
52 Week's High₹267.8
52 Week's Low₹167.25
Book Value₹178.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)64.03
P/E15.93
EPS12.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.48
3.48
3.48
3.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.12
52.85
49.07
47.45
Net Worth
59.6
56.33
52.55
50.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
68.34
71.1
75.33
70.46
yoy growth (%)
-3.87
-5.61
6.9
0.6
Raw materials
-36.35
-35.75
-39.17
-33.69
As % of sales
53.18
50.29
52
47.81
Employee costs
-14.97
-16
-15.34
-15.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.83
-1.55
-1.04
-3.24
Depreciation
-1.03
-1.08
-1.1
-1.12
Tax paid
0.08
0.18
-0.2
0.52
Working capital
0.3
3.23
-1.26
-3.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.87
-5.61
6.9
0.6
Op profit growth
-89.28
151.47
-62.86
82.74
EBIT growth
-102.76
41.73
-81.67
497.55
Net profit growth
-45.12
9.99
-54.15
124.64
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
111.38
110.79
90.92
69.44
72.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
111.38
110.79
90.92
69.44
72.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.88
2.49
1.14
1.2
1.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Schaeffler India Ltd
SCHAEFFLER
3,465.2
|57.07
|54,162.35
|247.13
|0.75
|2,072.83
|312.98
Timken India Ltd
TIMKEN
3,003.7
|57.17
|22,593.45
|89.95
|0.08
|752.89
|343.5
SKF India Ltd
SKFINDIA
4,518.45
|39.86
|22,338.3
|94.34
|2.88
|1,244.23
|463.91
NRB Bearings Ltd
NRBBEARING
290.05
|33.07
|2,811.24
|28.03
|1.41
|272.15
|92.16
Galaxy Bearings Ltd
1,067
|17.66
|339.31
|4.73
|0
|35.94
|318.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
HIREN NAROTTAM VADGAMA
Managing Director & CEO
RAJAN RAMNIKLAL BAMBHANIA
Whole-time Director
JIGNESH SHASHIKANT THANKI
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jagdishchandra B Jagani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shruti K Bhadeshiya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dhiren Tarachand Mithan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hemant Singh Jhala
Independent Non Exe. Director
Isha K. Thanki
Summary
Incorporated in Junagadh on 27 Jul.78, Austin Engineering Company went public in 1985. It was promoted by qualified engineers having vast experience in the bearings industry.It manufactures all kinds of bearings -- ball bearings, tapered roller bearings, cylindrical roller bearings, spherical roller earings, needle roller bearings, etc.Austin came out with a rights issue in Mar.92 to meet the cost of expansion and to augment long-term working capital requirements.The companys products find application in the automobile and engineering industries. Its major clients are OEMs like TELCO, Premier Automobiles, Bhilai Steel Plant and Punjab Tractors.It exports its products to Italy and the UK.During 1998-99, the company received ISO-9001 Certificate from Rheinland/Berlin-Brandenburg Group of companies for design and manufacturing of Ball, Roller and Needle Bearings.
The Austin Engineering Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹184 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Austin Engineering Company Ltd is ₹64.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Austin Engineering Company Ltd is 15.93 and 1.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Austin Engineering Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Austin Engineering Company Ltd is ₹167.25 and ₹267.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Austin Engineering Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.19%, 3 Years at 39.20%, 1 Year at -2.26%, 6 Month at -15.88%, 3 Month at -10.42% and 1 Month at -10.81%.
