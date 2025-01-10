To the Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in submitting their 46th Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Statements of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The Companys financial performance for the year ended 31st March, 2024 along with previous year figure is summarized as here under: (Amt Rs in Lakhs)

Particulars Year ended 31st March, 2024 Year ended 31st March, 2023 (Standalone) (Standalone) Gross profit before Interest Depreciation and Tax 634.91 591.11 Less: Interest and Depreciation 160.91 119.13 Profit / (Loss) before Tax 474.00 471.98 Provision for Taxation/ Deferred Tax (Assets) / Liabilities 127.43 69.46 Profit / (Loss) after Tax 346.57 402.52 Add: Other Comprehensive Income (19.20) (23.89) Total Comprehensive Income / Loss 327.37 378.63

REVIEW OF BUSINESS OPERATION AND FUTURE PROSPECTS :

The sales (standalone) during the year were Rs. 10865.59 Lakhs as against Rs 10798.03 Lakhs in the previous year. The Company has thus made status quo position in respect of sales as compared to the last year. The Company made an export worth of Rs 5826.76 during the current year as against Rs 6296.68 in the previous year. The Company made net profit of Rs.346.57 Lakhs in the current year as against Rs 402.52 Lakhs in the previous year excluding other comprehensive income.

DIVIDEND :

Your directors have considered it financially prudent in the long-term interest of the Company to reinvest the profits into the business of the Company to build a strong reserve base and grow the business of the Company. No dividend has therefore been recommended for the year ended on 31st March, 2024.

FIXED DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any fixed deposits from the public falling within the ambit of section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

SHARE CAPITAL:

The paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 was Rs 3,47,78,000/- During the year under review, the Company has not issued any shares with differential voting rights nor granted any stock options or sweat equity.

DETAILS OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. JIGNESH SHASHIKANT THANKI (DIN 00146168), a Director of the Company who retires by rotation at the ensuring Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. The Board recommends their appointment for your approval.

The Board places on record the appreciation for guidance and valuable services provided by Mr. Bhavesh Sureja and Mr. Palak Doshi, Non-executive Independent Directors of the Company during their tenure. Both were retired on expiry of their terms.

The following are the Key Managerial Personnel as defined under Section 2(51) of the Companies Act, 2013:

• Mr. Rajan R Bambhania (Chief Executive Officer)

• Mr. Siddik A Kotal (Chief Financial Officer)

• Mr. Hemant Singh Jhala (Company Secretary)

BOARD PERFORMANCE EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees.

A structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration inputs received from the Directors, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance.

A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual of the Board, who were evaluated on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution, independence of judgment safeguarding the interest of the Company and its minority shareholders etc. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board.

The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors who also reviewed the performance of the Secretarial Department. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

COMPOSITION OF VARIOUS COMMITTEES:

The details of various committees constituted by the Board as per the Regulation 18, 19 and 20 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this report.

MEETINGS:

During the year FOUR Board Meetings, FIVE Audit Committee Meetings, ONE Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meeting, ONE Stakeholders Relationship Committee Meeting and ONE separate Meeting of Independent Directors were held. The details of the same are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gaps between the Board meetings were within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance to secretarial standards SS-1 issued by ICSI.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND DECLARATIONS:

The Independent Directors met on 29th May, 2024 without the attendance of Non-Independent Directors and members of the management. The Independent Directors reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors and Board as a whole and assessed the quality, quantity, and timeliness of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to perform their duties effectively and reasonably.

The Company has received necessary declarations from each Independent Director under Section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that he/she meets the criteria of independence as laid down in Section 149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

DIRECTOR DISQUALIFICATIONS AND DISCLOSURE:

None of the Directors of your Company is disqualified as per provisions of Section 164 (2) of the companies Act, 2013 for financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. Your directors have made necessary disclosures, as required under Companies Act, 2013. The Company has obtained certificate dated 25th April, 2024 from Shahs & Associates, a peer reviewed firm of Practicing Company Secretaries in that regard. The certificate for Non-Disqualification of directors for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 is annexed herewith marked as Annexure "B" to this Report.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

To the best of the knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanation obtained, the Board hereby submits its responsibility Statement in accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013: a) In the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the year ended on 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; b) The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at 31st March, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2024; c) The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d) The Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; e) The Directors had laid down Internal Financial Controls ("IFC") and that such Internal Financial Controls are adequate and were operating effectively; f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT:

STATUTORY AUDITORS:

M/s. J C Ranpura & Co., Chartered Accountants, Rajkot, Gujarat (FRN 108647W) were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of Five (5) years from the conclusion of the 42nd Annual General Meeting till conclusion of 47th Annual general meeting by the member of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, 28th September, 2020.

The Auditors have confirmed that their continuation as Auditor would be within the prescribed limit under section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 4(1) of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 and that they are not disqualified for the appointment as Auditor.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

The Board had appointed M/s SHAHS & ASSOCIATES, a peer reviewed firm of Practicing Company Secretaries, to conduct the Secretarial Audit for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 is annexed herewith marked as Annexure "A" to this Report.

The Board of Directors on the recommendations of the Audit Committee appointed M/s. SHAHS & ASSOCIATES, a peer reviewed firm of Practicing Company Secretaries, to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2024-25.

There is no qualification, reservation or adverse remarks or disclaimer made by the Statutory Auditors and Secretarial Auditor in their report on the financial statement of the Company for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024.

INTERNAL AUDITOR:

The Board of Directors on the recommendations of the Audit Committee appointed M/s. SUBHASH AKBARI & CO., Chartered Accountants, and Junagadh as Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

The Company has a proper and adequate system of Internal Control commensurate with its size and the nature of its operations to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from un-authorized use or disposition and those transactions are authorized, recorded, and reported correctly.

DISCLOSURES:

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

Pursuant to Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 and 7 of the Companies (Meetings of the Board and its Powers) Rules, 2013, the Audit committee consists of the following directors:

Mr. B. R. Sureja [Chairman of committee] Mr. J. B. Jagani [Member] Mr. P. J Doshi [Member]

All the members of Audit Committee are independent directors.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has a WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY to deal with instances of unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the companys code of conduct, if any. The details of the whistle blower policy are explained in the Corporate Governance Report and also posted on the website of the Company.

DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATIONS POLICY:

The Companys policy relating to appointment of directors, payment of managerial remuneration, directors qualifications, positive attributes, independence of directors and other related matters as provided under Section 178 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 is furnished in Corporate Governance Report and the same is also posted on website of the Company.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND POLICY:

All transactions with related parties are placed before the Audit Committee for its approval. An omnibus approval from Audit Committee is also obtained for the related party transactions which are repetitive in nature. Accordingly, the disclosure of related party transactions, as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Act, in Form AOC - 2, is not applicable.

All related party transactions, entered into during the financial year under review, were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. Your Company has not entered into any transactions with related parties which could be considered material in terms of Section 188 of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations, as applicable till March 31,2024.

The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Companys website at http;/www.aec.com.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Board of Directors is overall responsible for identifying, evaluating, and managing all significant risks faced by the Company. The Board approved Risk Management policy, which acts as an overarching statement of intent and establishes the guiding principles by which key risks are managed across the organization.

The Company follows well established and detailed risk assessment and minimization procedures, which are periodically reviewed by the top management. The Company has in place a business risk management framework for identifying risks and opportunities that may have a bearing on the organizations objectives, assessing them in terms of likelihood and magnitude of impact and determining a response strategy.

In the opinion of the Board, none of the risks faced by the Company threaten its existence. The Company has also posted the policy in respect of transactions with "Related Parties" on its website.

In view of non-applicability of formation of Risk Management Committee, the Company has not formed the said committee.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS :

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company has occurred between the end of financial year to which this financial statement relate and the date of this report .

ANNUAL RETURN WEB LINK:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3) (a) of the Companies Act, the draft Annual Return as on March 31, 2024 of the Company is available on Companys website and can be accessed at http:/www.aec.com

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

The particulars of Loans, guarantees or investments made under Section 186 and its applicability have been furnished in notes annexed to our financial statements.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO :

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo as required under Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is furnished in Annexure "C" attached to this report and it forms the part of this report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATIONS:

The information required pursuant to Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company, is annexed to this Report as Annexure "D", forming part of this Report.

As per Section 136 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the report and accounts are being sent to the shareholders of the Company, excluding the statement of particulars of employees under the said proviso. Any shareholder interested in obtaining a copy of the said statement may write to the Secretarial department at the Registered Office of the Company.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANY:

In accordance with the General Circular issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss account and other documents of Austin Engineering Company (Formerly known as Accurate Engineering Inc.), the wholly owned subsidiary company, are not being attached with the Balance Sheet of the Company. The Company will make available the Annual Accounts of the said subsidiary company and its related detailed information to any member of the Company who may be interested in obtaining the same and also on Companys website http:/www.aec.com.

The Annual Accounts of the subsidiary company will also be kept open for inspection at the registered office of the Company and the subsidiary company.

A statement as required in the prescribed form AOC-1 pursuant to section 129 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 is given in the Annexure "E" and it forms the part of this report.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 129 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Regulation 33 of SEBI Listing Regulation the Company has prepared Consolidated Financial statements of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary Austin Engineering Company (Formerly known as Accurate Engineering Inc.) which forms part of this report

CORPORTAE GOVERNANCE:

As per Chapter IV of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, separate reports on Corporate Governance, Management Discussion and Analysis and a certificate from the Companys Auditors form part of this Report. Your Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of Corporate Governance, reinforcing the valuable relationship between the Company and its Stakeholders.

TRANSFER OF UNPAID AND UNCLAIMED AMOUNTS TO IEPF:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013, the declared dividends which remained unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years, (FY 2014-15) were transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) established by the Central Government.

As per the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, notified by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and subsequent amendment thereof, the Company has also transferred shares to IEPF Authority in respect of the dividend which had not been paid or claimed by shareholders for seven consecutive years or more.

The Company sent individual notices to the concerned shareholders, whose shares and dividend were liable to be transferred to IEPF Authority, to their latest available addresses. The Company displayed full details of such shareholders, dividend, and shares on its website at www.aec.com. The shareholders are requested to verify the details of the shares liable to be transferred as aforesaid.

The Company has not declared any dividend for FY 2016-17 and hence the question of transfer neither of unclaimed dividend nor of any security thereof during this financial year has been arised under rule 6(5) and rule 6(8) of IEPF Regulations.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

The provisions of the Section 135 read with Schedule VII of Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company and hence the Company has neither developed any CSR Policy and nor implemented any CSR activities during the year.

CREDIT RATING OF SECURITIES:

The Companys Bankers do not require the bank facilities to be rated and hence the Company has not obtained credit rating for its various bank facilities:

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS:

The provisions of sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 pertaining to the maintenance of cost records are applicable to the Company and accordingly such accounts and records are made and maintained and audited by the Company

PROHIBITION OF INSIDER TRADING:

In terms of the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended (PIT Regulations), the Company has adopted the revised "Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders" ("the Code"). The Code is applicable to all Directors, Designated persons and connected Persons and their immediate relatives, who have access to unpublished price sensitive information relating to the Company. The Company has also formulated a Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) in compliance with the PIT Regulations. The aforesaid Codes are posted on the Companys website www.aec.com

DISCLOSURE AS PER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has constituted an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in due compliance with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment.

Your directors state that during the year under review, no complaints relating to sexual harassment were received during the year nor any cases filed pursuant to the said Act.

INSURANCE:

The Company takes a very pragmatic approach towards insurance. Adequate cover has been taken for all movable and immovable assets for various types of risks.

DETAILS OF APPLICATIONS MADE OR PROCEEDINGS PENDING UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE 2016:

During the year under review, there were no application made or proceedings pending in the name of the Company under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION AMOUNT ON VALUATION AND ONE TIME SETTLEMENT (OTS) WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM BANK AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTION:

During the year under review, there were no one time settlement of loan taken from banks and financial institution.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS:

There is no significant material orders passed by the Regulators /Courts/ Tribunals which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

FRAUDS REPORTING:

There was no instance of fraud during the year under review, which required the Statutory Auditors to report to the Audit Committee, Board, and /or Central Government under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed there under.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS :

The industrial relation with workmen and staff continued to be extremely cordial during the year under review.

ACKNOWLEDGMENT :

Your Directors wish to place on record their gratitude for the continued co-operation and patronage extended by their esteemed customers both in OEM and aftermarket segments. The Directors would also like to place on record their sincere appreciation for the continued cooperation, guidance, support, and assistance during the year under report by our Bankers, all the customers, suppliers of the Company including Government agencies. The Board of Directors also wishes to express its appreciation for the efforts and contribution made by the employees at all levels during the year under report.