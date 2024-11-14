Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

AUSTIN ENGINEERING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th November2024 at 2.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to transact the following business: 1. To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th September2024. 2. To discuss of any other matter as may be proposed at the time of meeting. Attached approved the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended 30th September,2024 as per indian accounting standard (IND- AS) and Limited review report issued by M/s J C Ranpura & Co. chartered accountants for the quarter ended 30th September,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024) Your query dated 25-11-2024 regarding non submission of cash flow statement for consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September,2024 , we submitted herewith complete financial results as per above period (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

AUSTIN ENGINEERING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th August2024 at 2.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to transact the following business: 1. To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June2024. 2. To fix the date time and venue of ensuing 46th Annual General Meeting of the company. 3. To fixed cut-off date for the purpose of 46th Annual General Meeting and e-voting of the company. 4. To read consider and approve the Report of the Board of Directors along with the annexure /enclosures for This is to inform you the Financial Year ended on 31st March2024 including approval of draft annual Report for the financial year 2023-24. 5. To discuss any other matter as may be proposed at the time of meeting. Enclosed copy of unaudited Financail results and limited review report of the company for the quarter ended 30th June,2024, The outcome of the board : (1) Approved the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results 30th June,2024 (IND-AS) (2) with Limited Review Report 30th June,2024. (3) The Company has appointed MS. ISHA KIRAG THANKI, DIN 10738916 as additional non-executive director on the Board in Independent Capacity with immediate effect i.e. with effect from 14th August, 2024. (4) The Company has appointed Sagar M Kapadiya & Company, Cost Accountant, Rajkot to carry out the audit of cost records of the Company for financial year 31st March, 2025. (5) Fixed date, time and venue of forthcoming 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) detailed as under: Date: Monday, 30th September, 2024 Time: 11.00 A.M. Venue: At the Registered Office of the Company. (6) Fixed the Book closure dates from 24rd September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 (Both days inclusive) (7) The Company has fixed cut-off date as Friday, 20th September, 2024 remote e-voting for 46th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

AUSTIN ENGINEERING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board of Directors Meeting held on 30-05-2024 for the consider approve and take on record the Audited financial results of the company for the year ended 31st March2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024. 1. Approved and took on record the statements showing the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter / Year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Approved Auditors Report on the Audited Financial (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter / Year ended March 31, 2024. 3. Declaration in respect of Unmodified Opinion on Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result for the Quarter & Year ended on 31st March, 2024. 4. The Board has accepted the resignation of Mr. Bhavesh R Sureja, DIN 00169883 an independent director with effect from 31st March, 2024 after working hours. 5. The Board has accepted the resignation of Mr. Palak J Doshi DIN 08444518 an independent director with effect from 13th May, 2024 after working hours. The meeting commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.10 p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 28 Jan 2024