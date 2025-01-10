B N Rathi Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.25
8.4
8.4
5.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
48.28
31.41
24.71
16.57
Net Worth
58.53
39.81
33.11
21.61
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
1.69
6.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
58.53
39.81
34.8
28.46
Fixed Assets
3.51
3.28
3.44
3.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.21
1.07
1.57
1.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.38
0.31
0.32
0.27
Networking Capital
-87.38
-85.19
-92.98
-53.64
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
11.4
7.79
10.55
7.8
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
43
19.15
5.4
24.6
Sundry Creditors
-140.21
-110.69
-107.56
-84.29
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.56
-1.44
-1.37
-1.75
Cash
134.81
120.34
122.45
77.17
Total Assets
58.53
39.81
34.8
28.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.