iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

B N Rathi Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

259.6
(4.93%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR B N Rathi Securities Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.25

8.4

8.4

5.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

48.28

31.41

24.71

16.57

Net Worth

58.53

39.81

33.11

21.61

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

1.69

6.85

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

58.53

39.81

34.8

28.46

Fixed Assets

3.51

3.28

3.44

3.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

7.21

1.07

1.57

1.57

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.38

0.31

0.32

0.27

Networking Capital

-87.38

-85.19

-92.98

-53.64

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

11.4

7.79

10.55

7.8

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

43

19.15

5.4

24.6

Sundry Creditors

-140.21

-110.69

-107.56

-84.29

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.56

-1.44

-1.37

-1.75

Cash

134.81

120.34

122.45

77.17

Total Assets

58.53

39.81

34.8

28.46

B N Rathi Sec. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR B N Rathi Securities Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.