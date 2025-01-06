iifl-logo-icon 1
B N Rathi Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

251.8
(-5.68%)
Jan 6, 2025

B N Rathi Sec. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

5.41

7.43

2.67

2.78

Other operating items

Operating

5.41

7.43

2.67

2.78

Capital expenditure

0.47

2.98

0.41

-0.3

Free cash flow

5.88

10.41

3.08

2.48

Equity raised

44.64

29.64

23.95

19.84

Investing

0

0

-0.02

0.09

Financing

-5.16

6.85

-0.16

-0.11

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

45.36

46.9

26.85

22.3

