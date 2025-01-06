B N Rathi Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
5.41
7.43
2.67
2.78
Other operating items
Operating
5.41
7.43
2.67
2.78
Capital expenditure
0.47
2.98
0.41
-0.3
Free cash flow
5.88
10.41
3.08
2.48
Equity raised
44.64
29.64
23.95
19.84
Investing
0
0
-0.02
0.09
Financing
-5.16
6.85
-0.16
-0.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
45.36
46.9
26.85
22.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.