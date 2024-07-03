B N Rathi Securities Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
10.7
9.73
13.55
9.01
9.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10.7
9.73
13.55
9.01
9.43
Other Operating Income
3.67
3.9
0
2.67
2.76
Other Income
2.89
2.86
2.68
2.57
2.37
Total Income
17.27
16.48
16.23
14.25
14.56
Total Expenditure
11.63
11.49
12.78
10.01
10.02
PBIDT
5.64
5
3.45
4.24
4.54
Interest
0.21
0.28
0.2
0.29
0.23
PBDT
5.43
4.72
3.25
3.95
4.31
Depreciation
0.17
0.16
0.12
0.11
0.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.33
1.1
0.9
0.97
1.07
Deferred Tax
-0.05
-0.02
-0.06
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
3.99
3.48
2.3
2.87
3.16
Minority Interest After NP
0.02
-0.11
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.96
3.6
2.3
2.87
3.16
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.96
3.6
2.3
2.87
3.16
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.89
3.51
2.51
3.27
3.76
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.25
10.25
10.25
10.25
8.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
52.71
51.38
25.46
47.05
48.14
PBDTM(%)
50.74
48.5
23.98
43.84
45.7
PATM(%)
37.28
35.76
16.97
31.85
33.51
