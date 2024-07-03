iifl-logo-icon 1
B N Rathi Securities Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

10.7

9.73

13.55

9.01

9.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10.7

9.73

13.55

9.01

9.43

Other Operating Income

3.67

3.9

0

2.67

2.76

Other Income

2.89

2.86

2.68

2.57

2.37

Total Income

17.27

16.48

16.23

14.25

14.56

Total Expenditure

11.63

11.49

12.78

10.01

10.02

PBIDT

5.64

5

3.45

4.24

4.54

Interest

0.21

0.28

0.2

0.29

0.23

PBDT

5.43

4.72

3.25

3.95

4.31

Depreciation

0.17

0.16

0.12

0.11

0.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.33

1.1

0.9

0.97

1.07

Deferred Tax

-0.05

-0.02

-0.06

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

3.99

3.48

2.3

2.87

3.16

Minority Interest After NP

0.02

-0.11

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.96

3.6

2.3

2.87

3.16

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.96

3.6

2.3

2.87

3.16

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.89

3.51

2.51

3.27

3.76

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.25

10.25

10.25

10.25

8.4

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

52.71

51.38

25.46

47.05

48.14

PBDTM(%)

50.74

48.5

23.98

43.84

45.7

PATM(%)

37.28

35.76

16.97

31.85

33.51

