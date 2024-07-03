Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹270
Prev. Close₹266.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.2
Day's High₹270
Day's Low₹270
52 Week's High₹291
52 Week's Low₹86.65
Book Value₹61.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)280.13
P/E22.64
EPS11.79
Divi. Yield0.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.25
8.4
8.4
5.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
48.28
31.41
24.71
16.57
Net Worth
58.53
39.81
33.11
21.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
5.41
7.43
2.67
2.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
37.46
31.99
30.81
23.43
18.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
37.46
31.99
30.81
23.43
18.62
Other Operating Income
10.35
8.54
7.77
6.3
5.05
Other Income
9.66
6.27
4.64
3.39
2.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Lakshminivas Sharma
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
K Harishchandra Prasad.
Managing Director
Hari Narayan Rathi
Whole Time Director & CFO
Chetan Rathi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shanti Sree Bolleni
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gadila Sabitha Reddy
Independent Director
B. Lakshminarayana
Reports by B N Rathi Securities Ltd
Summary
B N Rathi Securities Limited (BNRSL) was incorporated as Lark Leasing Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 30th September, 1985 in the State of Andhra Pradesh. The Certificate of Commencement of Business was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh on 14th October, 1985. The name of Company was changed to B. N. Rathi Securities Ltd and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh on 15th September, 1994.The Company is a stock broking firm providing integrated type of services, encompassing the entire spectrum of activities relating to the Financial Market Transactions. The Company is engaged in the business of broking in securities. It deals in depository operations and institutional equities.Apart from this, it is engaged in all spheres of stock Broking which enables the growing and diversified retail and institutional clientele like Comprehensive Stock Broking Services on NSE & BSE, Depository Services, IPO and Internet Trading It has a track record of payment of dividend continuously.During year 2022-23, the Company sold its 100% stake in its subsidiary company, M/s B N Rathi Industries Private Limited, and it therefore, ceased to be subsidiary company of the Company effective from 27.03.2023.
The B N Rathi Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹270 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of B N Rathi Securities Ltd is ₹280.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of B N Rathi Securities Ltd is 22.64 and 4.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a B N Rathi Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of B N Rathi Securities Ltd is ₹86.65 and ₹291 as of 06 Jan ‘25
B N Rathi Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 80.43%, 3 Years at 95.27%, 1 Year at 176.86%, 6 Month at 80.07%, 3 Month at 52.98% and 1 Month at 29.40%.
