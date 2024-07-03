iifl-logo-icon 1
B N Rathi Securities Ltd Share Price

270
(1.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:10:00 AM

  • Open270
  • Day's High270
  • 52 Wk High291
  • Prev. Close266.95
  • Day's Low270
  • 52 Wk Low 86.65
  • Turnover (lac)7.2
  • P/E22.64
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value61.81
  • EPS11.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)280.13
  • Div. Yield0.56
No Records Found

B N Rathi Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

270

Prev. Close

266.95

Turnover(Lac.)

7.2

Day's High

270

Day's Low

270

52 Week's High

291

52 Week's Low

86.65

Book Value

61.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

280.13

P/E

22.64

EPS

11.79

Divi. Yield

0.56

B N Rathi Securities Ltd Corporate Action

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

30 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Jun, 2024

B N Rathi Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

B N Rathi Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:24 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.61%

Non-Promoter- 52.38%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 52.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

B N Rathi Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.25

8.4

8.4

5.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

48.28

31.41

24.71

16.57

Net Worth

58.53

39.81

33.11

21.61

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

5.41

7.43

2.67

2.78

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

37.46

31.99

30.81

23.43

18.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

37.46

31.99

30.81

23.43

18.62

Other Operating Income

10.35

8.54

7.77

6.3

5.05

Other Income

9.66

6.27

4.64

3.39

2.76

B N Rathi Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT B N Rathi Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Lakshminivas Sharma

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

K Harishchandra Prasad.

Managing Director

Hari Narayan Rathi

Whole Time Director & CFO

Chetan Rathi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shanti Sree Bolleni

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gadila Sabitha Reddy

Independent Director

B. Lakshminarayana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by B N Rathi Securities Ltd

Summary

Summary

B N Rathi Securities Limited (BNRSL) was incorporated as Lark Leasing Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 30th September, 1985 in the State of Andhra Pradesh. The Certificate of Commencement of Business was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh on 14th October, 1985. The name of Company was changed to B. N. Rathi Securities Ltd and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh on 15th September, 1994.The Company is a stock broking firm providing integrated type of services, encompassing the entire spectrum of activities relating to the Financial Market Transactions. The Company is engaged in the business of broking in securities. It deals in depository operations and institutional equities.Apart from this, it is engaged in all spheres of stock Broking which enables the growing and diversified retail and institutional clientele like Comprehensive Stock Broking Services on NSE & BSE, Depository Services, IPO and Internet Trading It has a track record of payment of dividend continuously.During year 2022-23, the Company sold its 100% stake in its subsidiary company, M/s B N Rathi Industries Private Limited, and it therefore, ceased to be subsidiary company of the Company effective from 27.03.2023.
Company FAQs

What is the B N Rathi Securities Ltd share price today?

The B N Rathi Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹270 today.

What is the Market Cap of B N Rathi Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of B N Rathi Securities Ltd is ₹280.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of B N Rathi Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of B N Rathi Securities Ltd is 22.64 and 4.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of B N Rathi Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a B N Rathi Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of B N Rathi Securities Ltd is ₹86.65 and ₹291 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of B N Rathi Securities Ltd?

B N Rathi Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 80.43%, 3 Years at 95.27%, 1 Year at 176.86%, 6 Month at 80.07%, 3 Month at 52.98% and 1 Month at 29.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of B N Rathi Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of B N Rathi Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.61 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 52.39 %

