|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Jun 2024
|4 Jun 2024
|AGM 27/06/2024 Intimation of book closure and record date for the purpose of dividend and annual general meeting outcome of the 38th Annual General Meeting held on 27.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/06/2024)
