B N Rathi Securities Ltd Summary

B N Rathi Securities Limited (BNRSL) was incorporated as Lark Leasing Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 30th September, 1985 in the State of Andhra Pradesh. The Certificate of Commencement of Business was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh on 14th October, 1985. The name of Company was changed to B. N. Rathi Securities Ltd and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh on 15th September, 1994.The Company is a stock broking firm providing integrated type of services, encompassing the entire spectrum of activities relating to the Financial Market Transactions. The Company is engaged in the business of broking in securities. It deals in depository operations and institutional equities.Apart from this, it is engaged in all spheres of stock Broking which enables the growing and diversified retail and institutional clientele like Comprehensive Stock Broking Services on NSE & BSE, Depository Services, IPO and Internet Trading It has a track record of payment of dividend continuously.During year 2022-23, the Company sold its 100% stake in its subsidiary company, M/s B N Rathi Industries Private Limited, and it therefore, ceased to be subsidiary company of the Company effective from 27.03.2023.