Board Meeting 4 Dec 2024 30 Nov 2024

B.N.RATHI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider a proposal for sub-division / split of the Equity shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. 2. To consider increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company. 3. To consider consequential amendment to the capital clause of Memorandum of Association of Company. 4. To consider Issue of Bonus Shares to the shareholders of the Company. 5. To fix date time and venue for conducting the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company and approving draft notice thereof. 6. To appoint a Scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held. 7. Any other agenda with the permission of Chair. Outcome of the meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.12.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (Enclosed as Annexure I). 2. Limited Review Report for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (Enclosed as Annexure II). 3. Allotment of 1,25,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to the eligible employees of the Company who have exercised their Options under the BNRSL- ESOP Scheme 2022. The details of the shares allotted pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Regulation 10(c) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 under ESOS - 2014 are given in Annexure A and Annexure B respectively. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

B.N.RATHI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair. With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that the Board of Directors of B.N. Rathi Securities Limited at its meeting held on Friday, the 09th day of August, 2024 at 04:30 P.M. at registered office of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (Attached) 2. Limited Review Report thereon issued by Statutory Auditors M/s M Anandam & Co, Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (Attached). 3. Application for registration of Portfolio Management services ( PMS) to SEBI. The Meeting concluded at 5.40 P.M (IST) We request you to kindly acknowledge the receipt of above referred documents and oblige. This is for your kind information and records Unaudited financial results for the quarter ending 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 6 May 2024

B.N.RATHI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial results on consolidated and standalone basis for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. 2. Audit Report for the year ended 31.03.2024 3. Notice of 38th Annual General Meeting for the year 2023-24 4. Directors Report for the year ended 31.03.2024 5. Recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. 6. Secretarial Audit Report for the year 2023-24 7. Appointment of Scrutinizer for the evoting process on resolution proposed at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 8. Appointment of internal auditor and Secretarial auditor for the financial year 2024-25. 9. Appointment of Statutory auditors of the company. 10. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Recommendation of dividend if any in the board meeting to be held on 14.05.2024 Board considered and approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024.(Attached) 2. Auditors Report (standalone and consolidated) along with declaration of unmodified opinion for the year 31.03.2024. (Attached) 3. Recommended a dividend of Rs.1.50 paisa per share subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 4. Notice and Directors Report for the financial year 2023-24 and Managing Director is authorised to take necessary steps as maybe required in this regard including to decide day, date, time and venue of the AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 18 Mar 2024

B.N.RATHI SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the subject cited this is to inform the Exchange that the 192nd Board of Directors Meeting of M/s. B N Rathi Securities Limited scheduled to be held on Thursday the 28th day of March 2024 at registered office of the Company situated at 6-3-652 IV Floor Kautilya Amrutha Estate omajiguda Hyderabad - 500082 Telangana to consider and approve the following: 1. Induction of new Directors of the Company. 2. Any other items with the permission of the chair This is for the information and records of the Exchange please. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024