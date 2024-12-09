|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|4 Dec 2024
|31 Dec 2024
|Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 31 day of December 2024 at 10.00 A.M. through video conferencing or other audio visual means. Notice of the extra ordinary general meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024) Outcome of the extraordinary general held on 31.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/12/2024)
