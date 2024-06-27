To the Members,

The Directors have pleasure in presenting the 38th Boards Report of the Company togetherwith the Audited Statements of Accounts(Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY/HIGHLIGHTS:

The performance during the period ended 31st March, 2024 has been as under:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Standalone Consolidated Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from operations 4681.99 4030.80 4780.63 4052.74 Other income 948.78 615.26 966.08 627.08 Profit/loss before Depreciation, Finance Costs, 1505.64 1267.53 1559.53 1286.63 Exceptional items and Tax Expense - - - - Less: Depreciation/ Amortisation/ Impairment 39.57 35.67 39.75 36.34 Profit /loss before Finance Costs, Exceptional items and Tax Expense 1466.07 1231.86 1519.78 1250.29 Less: Finance Costs 104.36 187.18 104.70 187.19 Profit /loss before Exceptional items and Tax Expense 1361.71 1044.68 1415.08 1063.10 Add/(less): Exceptional items - 25.00 - 25.00 Profit /loss before Tax Expense 1361.71 1019.68 1415.08 1038.10 Less: Tax Expense (Current & Deferred) 347.05 272.75 361.66 280.17 Profit /loss for the year (1) 1014.66 746.93 1053.42 757.93 Total Comprehensive Income/loss (2) -15.52 7.09 -15.52 7.09 Total (1+2) 999.14 754.02 1037.90 765.02

2. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS:

On consolidated basis, the total revenue of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 was Rs. 5746.70 Lakhs as against Rs. 4689.92 lakhs for the previous financial year. The Company recorded a net profit of Rs. 1053.42 Lakhs for the financial year 2023-24 as against the net profit after tax of Rs. 757.93 lakhs for the previous year.

On Standalone basis, the total revenue of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 was Rs. 5630.77 lakhs as against Rs. 4646.06 Lakhs for the previous financial year. The Company recorded a net profit of Rs. 1014.66 Lakhs for the financial year 2023-24 as against the net profit after tax of Rs. 746.93 lakhs for the previous year.

During the period under review and the date of Boards Report there was no change in the nature of Business.

3. DIVIDEND

The Directors are pleased to recommend a Dividend of 15% i.e.,Rs. 1.50 per equity share on the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The total outgo on account of dividend, stands at Rs. 1,53,75,000/- for which necessary provision has been made in the accounts.

Pursuant to Finance Act 2020, dividend income will be taxable in the hands of shareholders w.e.f. April 1,2020 and the Company is required to deduct tax at source from dividend paid to shareholders at the prescribed rates. For the prescribed rates for various categories, the shareholders are requested to refer to the Finance Act, 2020 and amendments thereof. The shareholders are requested to update their KYC requirements with the Company/ KFin Technologies Limited (incase of shares held in physical mode) and Depositories (in case of shares held in demat mode).

Incase the Dividend payable to any shareholder exceeds Rs. 5000/- a tax of 10% will be deducted at source from the gross dividend.A Resident individual shareholder with PAN and who is not liable to pay income tax can submit a yearly declaration in Form No. 15G/15H, to avail the benefit of non-deduction of tax at source by email to sabita@bnrsecurities.com by 11:59 p.m.IST on 27.06.2024. Shareholders are requested to note that in case their PAN is not registered, the tax will be deducted at a higher rate of 20%.

Non-resident shareholders can avail beneficial rates under tax treaty between India and their country of residence, subject to providing necessary documents i.e. No Permanent Establishment and Beneficial Ownership Declaration, Tax Residency Certificate, Form 10F, any other document which may be required to avail the tax treaty benefits by sending an email to sabita@bnrsecurities.com . The aforesaid declarations and documents need to be submitted by the shareholders by11:59 p.m. IST on 27.06.2024.

4. BUSINESS UPDATE AND STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

The information on Companys affairs and related aspects is provided under Management Discussion and Analysis report, which has been prepared, inter-alia, in compliance with Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulations, 2015 and forms part of this Report.

5. RESERVES:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 134 (3) (j) of the Companies Act, 2013, the company has not proposed to transfer any amount to general reserves account of the company during the year under review.

The Closing balance of reserves, including retained earnings, of the Company as at March 31st 2024 is Rs. 4828.46 Lakhs.

6. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

During the period under review and upto the date of Boards Report there was no change in the nature of Business.

7. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS:

There were no material changes and commitments affecting financial position of the Company between 31st March 2024 and the date of Boards Report. (i.e.,14.05.2024)

8. REVISION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

There was no revision of the financial statements for the year under review.

9. AUTHORISED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY:

The Authorized Share Capital of your Company stands at Rs. 12,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twelve Crores only) divided into 1,20,00,000 (One Crore Twenty Lakhs) equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each.

The Paid- Up Capital of your Company stands at Rs. 10,25,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Crores Twenty Five Lakhs only) divided into 1,02,50,000 (One Crore two lakhs fifity Thousand only) equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each.

10. INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF):

In terms of the provisions of the Companies Act, the Company is obliged to transfer dividends which remain unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years from the declaration to the credit of the Investor education and Protection Fund established by the Central Government. Accordingly, the Members are hereby informed that the 7 years period for payment of the dividend pertaining to financial year 2016-17 will expire on 04.08.2024 and thereafter the amount standing to the credit in the said account will be transferred to the “Investor Education and Protection Fund” of the Central Government.

The details of Dividend of earlier years remain unclaimed by the shareholders as on 31.03.2024 are as given below:

Amt in Rs.

During Financial Year Date of Declaration of Dividend Last date of claming dividend Unclaimed amount as on 31.03.2024 Due date for transfer to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) 2017-18 05.08.2017 04.08.2024 2,68,397.00 04.09.2024 2018-19 09.08.2018 08.08.2025 1,48,932.00 08.09.2025 2019-20 10.08.2019 09.08.2026 1,41,535.00 09.09.2026 2020-21 13.02.2020 12.02.2027 1,57,205.00 12.03.2027 2021-22 11.08.2021 10.08.2028 1,54,175.00 10.09.2028 2022-23 22.06.2022 21.06.2029 1,24,994.00 21.07.2029 2023-24 30.06.2023 29.06.2030 1,84,003.00 29.07.2030

Pursuant to provisions of Section 124 of Companies Act, 2013, the unclaimed dividend before the last date above mentioned for the respective years, will be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) established by Government of India pursuant to Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The shareholders whose dividend is not yet claimed are requested to write to the Company/ RTA at the earliest for payment of the same.

11. TRANSFER OF SHARES AND UNPAID/UNCLAIMED AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF):

Pursuant to provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, as amended from time to time, an amount of Rs.1,93,930/- pertaining to unclaimed dividend for the financial year 2015-16 has been transferred to IEPF during the year under report. Further, 11950 shares in respect of which dividend has not been paid or claimed for seven consecutive years have also been transferred to IEPF.

Before effecting transfer of shares to IEPF, Company has informed all such members, whose shares were liable to be transferred to IEPF during financial year 2022-23 through letters and newspaper publication.

The details of dividend and shares transferred to IEPF, unclaimed amounts and procedure for claiming the dividend and shares from IEPF Authority are available on the website of the Company at the link: www.bnrsecurities.com and also on the website of Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority i.e.,www.iepf.gov.in.

The last date for claiming dividend declared during financial year 2017-18 is 04.09.2024. Members may please forward their claims for unclaimed dividend to the Companys RTA before they are due to be transferred to IEPF. No claim shall lie against the Company in respect of the dividend/shares so transferred to IEPF.

12. DETAILS OF THE NODAL OFFICER

The Company has designated Ms.Sabitha Reddy as a Nodal Officer for the purpose of IEPF.

13. APPOINTMENT / RE-APPOINTMENT / RESIGNATION / RETIREMENT OF DIRECTORS /CEO/ CFO AND KEY MANANGERIAL PERSONNEL

As on date of this report, the Company has 6 Directors, out of which Two are Independent including one women director and Two are executive and two non-executive Directors.

a) Appointment/Re-appointment/Resignation of Directors/KMP of the Company

• Retirement of Mr. Laxminiwas Sharma as Independent Director of the Company with effect from 31st March, 2024.

• Retirement of Mr. Harishchandra Prasad Kanurias Independent Director of the Company with effect from 31st March, 2024.

• Appointment of Mr. Lakshminarayana Bolisetty as Independent Director of the Company with effect from 01st April, 2024.

• Appointment of Mr. Laxminiwas Sharma as Non- Executive and Non Independent Director of the Company with effect from 01st April, 2024.

• Appointment of Mr. Harishchandra Prasad Kanuri as Non- Executive and Non Independent Director of the Company with effect from 01st April, 2024.

• Reappointment of Mr. Chetan Rathi as Executive Director of the Company with effect from 01st April, 2024.

b) Key Managerial Personnel:

Key Managerial Personnel for the financial year 2023-24

• Mr. Hari Narayan Rathi, Managing Director of the company.

• Mr. Chetan Rathi, Executive Director and CFO of the company.

• Mrs. Gadila Sabitha Reddy as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company.

c) Information u/r 36(3) of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015:

As required under regulation 36 (3) of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, brief particulars of the Directors seeking appointment/re-appointments are given as Annexure A to the notice of the AGM forming part of this Annual Report.

14. DECLARATION FROM INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS ON ANNUAL BASIS

The Company has received declarations from Mr. Lakshminarayana Bolisetty and Mrs. Shanti Sree Bolleni, Independent directors of the company to the effect that they are meeting the criteria of independence as provided in Sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and under regulation 16(1)(b) read with regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015.

The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied Companys Code of Conduct.In terms of Regulations 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgement and without any external influence.

During the year, Independent Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, commission and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board of Directors and Committee(s).

15. BOARD MEETINGS:

The Board of Directors duly met Seven(7) times on 15.05.2023, 11.08.2023, 27.09.2023, 03.11.2023, 10.11.2023, 09.02.2024 and 28.03.2024 and in respect of which meetings, proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose.

16. BOARD EVALUATION:

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees, and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations.

The performance of the board was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The above criteria are based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 5, 2017.

In a separate meeting of independent directors was conducted on 09.02.2024 to evaluate theperformance of non-independent directors, the board as a whole and the Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of executive directors and non executive directors.

The Board reviewed the performance of individual directors on the basis of criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc.

Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

17. STATEMENT SHOWING THE NAMES OF THE TOP TEN EMPLOYEES IN TERMS OF REMUNERATION DRAWN AND THE NAME OF EVERY EMPLOYEE AS PER RULE 5(2) & (3) OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION) RULES, 2014:

A table containing the particulars in accordance with the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act, read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is appended as Annexure-1 to this Report.

A statement showing the names of the top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and the name of every employee is annexed to this Annual report as Annexure 2

During the year, NONE of the employees (excluding Executive Directors)is drawing a remuneration of Rs.1,02,00,000/- and above per annum or Rs. 8,50,000/- and above in aggregate per month, the limits specified under the Section 197(12) of the Companies Act,2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

18. RATIO OF REMUNERATION TO EACH DIRECTOR:

Under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Rule 5(1) (2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration) Rules, 2014, the ratio of remuneration to median employees is as mentioned in Annexure- 1

19. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

(e) The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

20. DETAILS OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

Your Company has well established procedures for internal control across its various locations, commensurate with its size and operations. The organization is adequately staffed with qualified and experienced personnel for implementing and monitoring the internal control environment.

The internal audit function is adequately resourced commensurate with the operations of the Company and reports to the Audit Committee of the Board.

21. NO FRAUDS REPORTED BY STATUTORY AUDITORS

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Auditors have not reported any matter under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under section 134(3) (ca) of the Companies Act, 2013.

22. CEO/ CFO CERTIFICATION:

The Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer Certification on the financial statements under Regulation 17 (8) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 for the year 2023-2024 is given as Annexure-3 in this Annual Report.

23. INFORMATION ABOUT THE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE / FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE SUBSIDIARIES / ASSOCIATES/ JOINT VENTURES:

M/s. B N Rathi Comtrade Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company have made an income of Rs. 115.93 lakhs with a profit before tax of Rs. 53.37lakhs.

As per the provisions of Section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, a separate statement containing the salient features of the financial statements of the subsidiary companies is prepared in Form AOC-1 and is attached as Annexure -4 and forms part of this report.

24. NAMES OF THE COMPANIES WHICH HAVE BECOME OR CEASED TO BE ITS SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES DURING THE YEAR.

During the year under review no Company has become or ceased to be its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate Company.

25. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In compliance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as the ‘Listing Regulations) and Section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Consolidated Financial Statements which have been prepared by the Company in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the applicable Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) forms part of this Annual Report.

26. DETAILS RELATING TO DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any public deposits during the Financial Year ended March 31,2024 and as such, no amount of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

27. DETAILS OF DEPOSITS NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE ACT:

Since the Company has not accepted any deposits during the Financial Year ended March 31,2024, there has been no non-compliance with the requirements of the Act.

Pursuant to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) notification dated 22nd January 2019 amending the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, the Company is required to file with the Registrar of Companies (ROC) requisite returns in Form DPT-3 for outstanding receipt of money/loan by the Company, which is not considered as deposits.

The Company complied with this requirement within the prescribed timelines.

28. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

The company has not given loans, Guarantees or made any investments during the year under review.

The Company has been availing facilities of Credit and Guarantee as and when required, for the business of the Company, from banks. Personal Guarantees were given by Mr. Hari Narayan Rathi, Managing Director and Mr.Chetan Rathi, Executive Director without any consideration for obtaining Bank Guarantees.

29. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. During the financial year 202324, there were no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

In line with the provisions of Section 177 of the Act read with the Companies (Meetings of the Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, omnibus approval for the estimated value of transactions with the related parties for the financial year is obtained from the Audit Committee. The transactions with the related parties are routine and repetitive in nature

The summary statement of transactions entered into with the related parties pursuant to the omnibus approval so granted are reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis. The summary statements are supported by an independent audit report certifying that the transactions are at an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business

The Form AOC-2 pursuant to Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith as Annexure-5 to this report.

30. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE OUTGO:

The required information as per Sec.134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act 2013 is provided hereunder:

A. Conservation of Energy: Your Companys operations are not energy intensive. Adequate measures have been taken to conserve energy wherever possible by using energy efficient computers and purchase of energy efficient equipment.

B. Technology Absorption: All the Factors mentioned in Rule 8 (3)(b) Technology absorption are not applicable to the Company.

C. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Out Go:

Foreign Exchange Earnings: NIL Foreign Exchange Outgo: NIL

31. COMMITTEES:

(I) . AUDIT COMMITTEE: The Audit Committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of Regulation 18(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations with the Stock Exchange(s) read with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 are included in the Corporate Governance report, which forms part of this report.

(II) . NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE: The Nomination and Remuneration

Committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of Regulation 19(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations with the Stock Exchange(s) read with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 are included in the Corporate Governance report, which forms part of this report.

(III) . STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE: The Stakeholders Relationship

Committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of Regulation 20 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations with the Stock Exchange(s) read with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 are included in the Corporate Governance report, which forms part of this report.

32. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR, COMPOSITION OF CSR COMMITTEE AND CONTENTS OF CSR POLICY)

The company has attracted the provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility u/s 135 of Companies Act, and Since the CSR obligation is not exceed fifty lakh rupees, the requirement under section 135(1) for constitution of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee shall not be applicable and the functions of such Committee provided under this section shall, in such cases, be discharged by the Board of Directors of such company. CSR policy may be accessed on the Companys website at: http://www.bnrsecurities.com The Corporate Social Responsibility Report is enclosed as Annexure 6.

In terms of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 as amended (“CSR Rules”) and in accordance with the CSR Policy, during the financial year 2023-24, your Company has spent total obligation of Rs.14,55,000/- (representing 2 % of the average net profit for the past the three financial years, being Fy 20-21, FY 2021-22 and) FY 2022-23. Areas of CSR Activities undertaken by the Company are Health Care and Children Education .

33. VIGIL MECHANISM/ WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Board of Directors has formulated a Whistle Blower Policy which is in compliance with the provisions of Section 177(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations. The Company promotes ethical behaviour and has put in place a mechanism for reporting illegal or unethical behaviour. The Company has a Vigil Mechanism and Whistle-blower policy under which the employees are free to report violations of applicable laws and regulations and the Code of Conduct. Employees may report their genuine concerns to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. During the year under review, no employee was denied access to the Audit Committee.

Vigil Mechanism Policy has been established by the Company for directors and employees to report genuine concerns pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. The same has been placed on the website of the Company www.bnrsecurities.com.

34. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators /courts that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

35. STATUTORY AUDITORS AND STATUTORY AUDITORS REPORT:

The existing Statutory Auditors M/s Seshachalam & Co., chartered accountants, Hyderabad will retire at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Accordingly, pursuant to the provisions of sections 139 of the companies Act, 2013 read with rules made there under, and based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board in its meeting held on 14.05.2024 has appointed M/s M Anandam & Co., Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad as the statutory auditors of the company, from the conclusion of 38th Annual General Meeting for a period of three Years till the conclusion of this 41st Annual General Meeting subject to the approval of members in ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The Auditors Report for fiscal 2024 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the financial statements in this Annual Report. The Company has received audit report with unmodified opinion for both Standalone and Consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31,2024 from the statutory auditors of the Company.

The Auditors have confirmed that they have subjected themselves to the peer review process of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and hold valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the ICAI.

36. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

In terms of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, based upon the recommendations of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors had appointed M/s. S.S. Reddy & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (CP No. 7478) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company, for conducting the Secretarial Audit for financial year ended March 31,2024.

The Secretarial Audit was carried out by M/s. S.S. Reddy & Associates, Company Secretaries (CP No. 7478) for the financial year ended March 31,2024. The Report given by the Secretarial Auditor is annexed herewith as Annexure-7 and forms integral part of this Report.

The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

37. ANNUAL SECRETARIAL COMPLIANCE REPORT:

SEBI vide its Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD1/27/2019 dated February 08, 2019 read with Regulation 24(A) of the Listing Regulations, directed listed entities to conduct Annual Secretarial compliance audit from a Practicing Company Secretary of all applicable SEBI Regulations and circulars/guidelines issued thereunder. Further, Secretarial Compliance Report dated May11, 2024,given by M/s. S.S. Reddy & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, submitted or shall be submitted to Stock Exchange(s) within 60 days of the end of the financial year.

38. INTERNAL AUDITORS:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 138 read with Rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and Section 179 read with Rule 8(4) of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014; during the year under review the Internal Audit of the functions and activities of the Company was undertaken by the Internal Auditor of the Company on quarterly basis by M/s Penmetsa & Associates., the Internal Auditor of the Company.

Deviations are reviewed periodically and due compliance ensured. Summary of Significant Audit Observations along with recommendations and its implementations are reviewed by the Audit Committee and concerns, if any, are reported to Board. There were no adverse remarks or qualification on accounts of the Company from the Internal Auditor.

The Board has re-appointed by M/s Penmetsa& Associates, Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad as Internal Auditors for the Financial Year 2024-25.

39. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 118 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has complied with the applicable provisions of the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and notified by Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

40. DECLARATION BY THE COMPANY

The Company has issued a certificate to its Directors, confirming that it has not made any default under Section 164(2) of the Act, as on March 31,2024.

41. ANNUAL RETURN:

As required pursuant to section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, an annual return is uploaded on website of the Company www.bnrsecurities.com.

42. DISCLOSURE ABOUT COST AUDIT:

Maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Act, are not applicable for the business activities carried out by the Company.

43. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Management discussion and analysis report for the year under review as stipulated under Regulation 34 (e) read with schedule V, Part B of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 with the stock exchange in India is annexed herewith as Annexure-8 to this report.

In terms of Regulations 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgement and without any external influence.

During the year, Independent Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board of Directors and Committee(s).

44. FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMMES:

The Company familiarises its Independent Directors on their appointment as such on the Board with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, etc. through familiarisation programme. The Company also conducts orientation programme upon induction of new Directors, as well as other initiatives to update the Directors on a continuing basis. The familiarisation programme for Independent Directors is disclosed on the Companys website www.bnrsecurities.com.

45. INSURANCE:

The properties and assets of your Company are adequately insured.

46. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SHAREHOLDERS INFORMATION:

The Company has implemented all of its major stipulations as applicable to the Company. As stipulated under Regulation 34 read with schedule V of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a report on Corporate Governance duly audited is appended as Annexure-9 for information of the Members. A requisite certificate from the Secretarial Auditors of the Company confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is attached to the Report on Corporate Governance.

47. NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS COMPENSATION AND DISCLOSURES

None of the Independent / Non-Executive Directors has any pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company which in the Judgment of the Board may affect the independence of the Directors.

48. COMPANYS POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION INCLUDING CRITERIA FOR DETERMINING QUALIFICATIONS, POSITIVE ATTRIBUTES, INDEPENDENCE OF A DIRECTOR AND OTHER MATTERS PROVIDED UNDER SUB-SECTION (3) OF SECTION 178:

The assessment and appointment of Members to the Board is based on a combination of criterion that includes ethics, personal and professional stature, domain expertise, gender diversity and specific qualification required for the position. The potential Board Member is also assessed on the basis of independence criteria defined in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 27 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. In accordance with Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19(4) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board adopted a remuneration policy for Directors, Key Management Personnel (KMPs) and Senior Management. The Policy is attached as part of Corporate Governance Report. We affirm that the remuneration paid to the Directors is as per the terms laid down in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company.

49. CODE OF CONDUCT FOR THE PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Board of Directors has adopted the Insider Trading Policy in accordance with the requirements of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 and the applicable Securities laws. The Insider Trading Policy of the Company lays down guidelines and procedures to be followed, and disclosures to be made while dealing with shares of the Company, as well as the consequences of violation. The policy has been formulated to regulate, monitor and ensure reporting of deals by employees and to maintain the highest ethical standards of dealing in Company securities.

The Insider Trading Policy of the Company covering code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information and code of conduct for the prevention of insider trading, is available on our website (www.bnrsecurities.com).

50. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a Policy on Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at workplace.

This is in line with provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (‘POSH Act) and the Rules made thereunder. With the objective of providing a safe working environment, all employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this Policy. The policy is available on the website at www.bnrathisecurities.com

As per the requirement of the POSH Act and Rules made thereunder, the Company has constituted an Internal Committee at all its locations known as the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Committees, to inquire and redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. During the year under review, there were no Complaints pertaining to sexual harassment.

The Committee reconstituted on 14.02.2022 with the following members:

Name Designation Deepika Mathur Presiding Officer Sabitha Reddy G Member Dasaripallajoji External Member

All employees are covered under this policy. During the year 2023-24, there were no complaints received by the Committee.

51. INDUSTRY BASED DISCLOSURES AS MANDATED BY THE RESPECTIVE LAWS GOVERNING THE COMPANY:

The Company is not a NBFC, Housing Companies etc., and hence Industry based disclosures is not required.

52. FAILURE TO IMPLEMENT CORPORATE ACTIONS:

During the year under review, no corporate actions were done by the Company which were failed to be implemented.

53. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016:

During the year under review, there were no applications made or proceedings pending in the name of the Company under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

54. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION AMOUNT ON ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND VALUATION WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

During the year under review, there has been no one time settlement of loans taken from banks and financial institutions.

55. EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION SCHEME:

The Company introduced an Employee Stock Option (ESOP) scheme, “BNRSL- ESOP Scheme 2022”which helps the Company to attract and retain right talent. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) administers the Companys ESOP scheme. Further the Company has received in-principle approval from BSE Limited for issue and allotment of 15,00,000 Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to be allotted by the Company, upon exercise of stock options in terms of Securities Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2O21 and there were no changes in the ESOP scheme during the financial year under review.The scheme is in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share-BasedEmployee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021.

Following are the details of the ESOPs as on 31st March 2024:

Sl. No. Details Related to ESOPS BNRSL- ESOP Scheme 2022 1. Description of each ESOP that existed at any times during the year, including the general terms and conditions of each ESOPs including: a. Date of Shareholders Approval 22.07.2022 b. Total no. of options approved under ESOPs 15,00,000 c. Vesting Requirements From completion of 1st year from the date of grant of options, unless otherwise specified by the NRC. The vesting period shall not be less than 1 year and not more than 5 years from the date of grant of options. d. Exercise price or Pricing Formula As decided by NRC e. Maximum term of options granted 5 years f. Source of shares (primary, secondary or combination) Primary g. Variation in terms of options NA 2. Method used to account for ESOPs NA 3. Option movement during the year: Number of options outstanding at the beginning of the period NIL Adjustment on account of bonus issue (if any) NA No. of options granted during the year 5,00,000 No. of options forfeited/lapsed during the year NA No. of options vested during the year NA No. of options exercised during the year NA No. of shares arising as a result of exercise of options NA Money realized by exercise of options (INR), if scheme is implemented directly by the company NA Loan repaid by the trust during the year from exercise price received NA No. of option outstanding at the end of the year 5,00,000 No. of options exercisable at the end of the year NA 4. Weighted average exercise prices and weighted average fair values of options shall be disclosed separately for options whose exercise price either equals or exceeds or is less than the market price of the stock NA

Disclosure in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share-Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 are available on the company website of the company at website URL: https://www.bnrsecurities.com/.

Further, a certificate from Mr. S. Sarveswar Reddy, Secretarial Auditor of the Company certifying that the (“BNRSL- ESOP Scheme 2022”) has been implemented in accordance with these regulations and in accordance with the resolution of the company in the general meeting is enclosed as Annexure-10.

56. POLICIES:

The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandated the formulation of certain policies for all listed companies. All the policies are available on our website. www.bnrsecuities.com.

57. EVENT BASED DISCLOSURES

During the year under review, the Company has not taken up any of the following activities:

i. Issue of sweat equity share: NA

ii. Issue of shares with differential rights: NA

iii. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company: NA.

iv. Disclosure on purchase by Company or giving of loans by it for purchase of its shares: NA

v. Buy back shares: NA

vi. Disclosure about revision: NA

vii. Preferential Allotment of Shares: 18,50,000 equity shares allotted under preferential issue.

viii. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting: NA

58. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your directors place on record their appreciation for the overwhelming co-operation and assistance received from the investors, customers, business associates, bankers, vendors, as well as regulatory and governmental authorities. Your directors also thank the employees at all levels, who through their dedication, co-operation, support and smart work have enabled the company to achieve a moderate growth and is determined to poise a rapid and remarkable growth in the year to come.

Your Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation of business constituents, banks and other financial institutions and shareholders of the Company, SEBI, BSE, NSE, MCX, NSDL, CDSL, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank etc. for their continued support for the growth of the Company.