Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd Dividend

10,795
(-1.30%)
Jan 17, 2025|10:59:59 AM

Bajaj Holdings CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend12 Sep 202425 Sep 202425 Sep 202465650Interim
An Interim Dividend of Rs. 65 (650%) per equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 for FY2025, declared by the board at its meeting held today.
Dividend26 Apr 202428 Jun 202428 Jun 202421210Final
Kindly further note that a final dividend at the rate of Rs. 21 per share (210%) of face value of Rs. 10 each on equity shares of the Company has been recommended by the Board of Directors today, for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

Bajaj Holdings: Related News

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

30 Nov 2024|11:14 PM

The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.

Read More
Read More

