|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|12 Sep 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|65
|650
|Interim
|An Interim Dividend of Rs. 65 (650%) per equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 for FY2025, declared by the board at its meeting held today.
|Dividend
|26 Apr 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|21
|210
|Final
|Kindly further note that a final dividend at the rate of Rs. 21 per share (210%) of face value of Rs. 10 each on equity shares of the Company has been recommended by the Board of Directors today, for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.
The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.
