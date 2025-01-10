Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.6
2.6
2.6
2.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
290.09
244.01
188.36
156.75
Net Worth
292.69
246.61
190.96
159.35
Minority Interest
Debt
63.24
42.55
63.8
57.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.72
4.18
2.64
2.94
Total Liabilities
361.65
293.34
257.4
219.83
Fixed Assets
188.56
130.62
96.61
80.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.96
14.64
14.47
14.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.74
4.76
6.52
6.9
Networking Capital
90.72
70.09
27.72
28.69
Inventories
119.19
85.67
73.63
68.04
Inventory Days
51.41
Sundry Debtors
52.79
35.16
21.79
64.95
Debtor Days
49.08
Other Current Assets
64.82
49.79
34.17
30.56
Sundry Creditors
-79.72
-64.51
-47.41
-70.91
Creditor Days
53.58
Other Current Liabilities
-66.36
-36.02
-54.46
-63.95
Cash
61.66
73.23
112.09
89.34
Total Assets
361.64
293.34
257.41
219.84
