Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
483
390.12
234.38
212.2
yoy growth (%)
23.8
66.44
10.45
-25.25
Raw materials
-225.7
-218.95
-135.18
-129.46
As % of sales
46.72
56.12
57.67
61
Employee costs
-46.02
-46.54
-26.32
-28.24
As % of sales
9.52
11.92
11.22
13.3
Other costs
-125.69
-89.6
-53.43
-54.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.02
22.96
22.79
25.52
Operating profit
85.57
35.03
19.45
0.32
OPM
17.71
8.97
8.29
0.15
Depreciation
-6.89
-6.13
-5.66
-8.16
Interest expense
-8.91
-8.64
-9.03
-9.04
Other income
8.17
6.9
3.51
2.63
Profit before tax
77.93
27.16
8.27
-14.24
Taxes
-19.1
-8
0.89
3.91
Tax rate
-24.51
-29.45
10.76
-27.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
58.83
19.16
9.16
-10.33
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
58.83
19.16
9.16
-10.33
yoy growth (%)
207.04
109.17
-188.67
445.73
NPM
12.18
4.91
3.9
-4.86
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.