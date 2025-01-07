iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

852
(2.38%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:19:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

483

390.12

234.38

212.2

yoy growth (%)

23.8

66.44

10.45

-25.25

Raw materials

-225.7

-218.95

-135.18

-129.46

As % of sales

46.72

56.12

57.67

61

Employee costs

-46.02

-46.54

-26.32

-28.24

As % of sales

9.52

11.92

11.22

13.3

Other costs

-125.69

-89.6

-53.43

-54.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.02

22.96

22.79

25.52

Operating profit

85.57

35.03

19.45

0.32

OPM

17.71

8.97

8.29

0.15

Depreciation

-6.89

-6.13

-5.66

-8.16

Interest expense

-8.91

-8.64

-9.03

-9.04

Other income

8.17

6.9

3.51

2.63

Profit before tax

77.93

27.16

8.27

-14.24

Taxes

-19.1

-8

0.89

3.91

Tax rate

-24.51

-29.45

10.76

-27.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

58.83

19.16

9.16

-10.33

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

58.83

19.16

9.16

-10.33

yoy growth (%)

207.04

109.17

-188.67

445.73

NPM

12.18

4.91

3.9

-4.86

Bajaj Steel Inds : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.