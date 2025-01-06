iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

844
(-5.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Bajaj Steel Inds FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

77.93

27.16

8.27

-14.24

Depreciation

-6.89

-6.13

-5.66

-8.16

Tax paid

-19.1

-8

0.89

3.91

Working capital

36.28

4.33

15.28

-8.6

Other operating items

Operating

88.21

17.36

18.78

-27.09

Capital expenditure

13.25

29.56

20.15

-79.86

Free cash flow

101.46

46.92

38.93

-106.95

Equity raised

192.09

143.48

119.95

138.44

Investing

3.73

-0.27

-1.7

-1.13

Financing

68.11

66.46

69.48

67.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0.7

0

Net in cash

365.4

256.59

227.37

97.58

