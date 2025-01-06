Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
77.93
27.16
8.27
-14.24
Depreciation
-6.89
-6.13
-5.66
-8.16
Tax paid
-19.1
-8
0.89
3.91
Working capital
36.28
4.33
15.28
-8.6
Other operating items
Operating
88.21
17.36
18.78
-27.09
Capital expenditure
13.25
29.56
20.15
-79.86
Free cash flow
101.46
46.92
38.93
-106.95
Equity raised
192.09
143.48
119.95
138.44
Investing
3.73
-0.27
-1.7
-1.13
Financing
68.11
66.46
69.48
67.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0.7
0
Net in cash
365.4
256.59
227.37
97.58
No Record Found
