Summary

Bajaj Steel Industries Limited, a significant part of Bajaj Group of Industries, is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Cotton Ginning and Pressing Machineries, Pre fabricated building structure, Heavy Engineering products, Fire Fighting, Doors, components and allied products, which it handles it from its Steel division and manufacturing of Master Batches which it handles from its Plastic division. Presently, all the manufacturing facilities of the company are in the state of Maharashtra.The company operates in two business segments: steel division and plastics division. The products manufactured by the company include ginning machine, cotton ball opener, cotton baling press, cotton pre-cleaner, lint cleaner, auto feeder, cotton seed delinting machine, decorticator, hull beater, cotton seed cleaner and linter cleaner. In addition, they also offer humidification systems, various components, parts and turnkey projects for cotton ginning and pressing plants, and parts manufacturing for automobile and ordinance factories.The company is having world class engineering setup in their various plants situated in and around Nagpur. The cotton ginning automation and cotton pressing machineries are manufactured in collaboration with Central Institute of Research on Cotton Technology, Govt. of India. The company exports their products to various countries including Bangladesh, Kenya, Madagascar, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Uganda etc.Bajaj Steel I

Read More