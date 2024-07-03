Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹890
Prev. Close₹890.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹182.43
Day's High₹912.95
Day's Low₹867.45
52 Week's High₹988
52 Week's Low₹261.38
Book Value₹160.93
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,820
P/E33.74
EPS26.39
Divi. Yield0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.6
2.6
2.6
2.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
290.09
244.01
188.36
156.75
Net Worth
292.69
246.61
190.96
159.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
483
390.12
234.38
212.2
yoy growth (%)
23.8
66.44
10.45
-25.25
Raw materials
-225.7
-218.95
-135.18
-129.46
As % of sales
46.72
56.12
57.67
61
Employee costs
-46.02
-46.54
-26.32
-28.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
77.93
27.16
8.27
-14.24
Depreciation
-6.89
-6.13
-5.66
-8.16
Tax paid
-19.1
-8
0.89
3.91
Working capital
36.28
4.33
15.28
-8.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.8
66.44
10.45
-25.25
Op profit growth
144.29
80.1
5,793.93
-97.34
EBIT growth
142.59
106.93
-432.69
-187.35
Net profit growth
207.04
109.17
-188.67
445.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
550.96
549.14
436.9
510.99
414.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
550.96
549.14
436.9
510.99
414.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.65
18.97
13.28
10.36
8.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rohit Bajaj
Executive Director
Sunil Bajaj
Whole Time Director & CEO
M K Sharma Prasad Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Raja Iyer
Non Executive Director
Deepak Batra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bhanupriya N Thakur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rachit Rakesh Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pankaj Agrawal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rakesh Khator
Additional Executive Director.
Lav Bajaj
Additional Director
Gaurav Sarda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd
Summary
Bajaj Steel Industries Limited, a significant part of Bajaj Group of Industries, is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Cotton Ginning and Pressing Machineries, Pre fabricated building structure, Heavy Engineering products, Fire Fighting, Doors, components and allied products, which it handles it from its Steel division and manufacturing of Master Batches which it handles from its Plastic division. Presently, all the manufacturing facilities of the company are in the state of Maharashtra.The company operates in two business segments: steel division and plastics division. The products manufactured by the company include ginning machine, cotton ball opener, cotton baling press, cotton pre-cleaner, lint cleaner, auto feeder, cotton seed delinting machine, decorticator, hull beater, cotton seed cleaner and linter cleaner. In addition, they also offer humidification systems, various components, parts and turnkey projects for cotton ginning and pressing plants, and parts manufacturing for automobile and ordinance factories.The company is having world class engineering setup in their various plants situated in and around Nagpur. The cotton ginning automation and cotton pressing machineries are manufactured in collaboration with Central Institute of Research on Cotton Technology, Govt. of India. The company exports their products to various countries including Bangladesh, Kenya, Madagascar, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Uganda etc.Bajaj Steel I
The Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹875 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd is ₹1820.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd is 33.74 and 5.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd is ₹261.38 and ₹988 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 93.54%, 3 Years at 58.30%, 1 Year at 216.48%, 6 Month at 105.89%, 3 Month at 7.29% and 1 Month at 6.57%.
