Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd Share Price

875
(-1.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:39:00 AM

  • Open890
  • Day's High912.95
  • 52 Wk High988
  • Prev. Close890.5
  • Day's Low867.45
  • 52 Wk Low 261.38
  • Turnover (lac)182.43
  • P/E33.74
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value160.93
  • EPS26.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,820
  • Div. Yield0.08
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

890

Prev. Close

890.5

Turnover(Lac.)

182.43

Day's High

912.95

Day's Low

867.45

52 Week's High

988

52 Week's Low

261.38

Book Value

160.93

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,820

P/E

33.74

EPS

26.39

Divi. Yield

0.08

Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd Corporate Action

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

arrow

5 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:49 AM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.26%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.11%

Non-Institutions: 51.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.6

2.6

2.6

2.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

290.09

244.01

188.36

156.75

Net Worth

292.69

246.61

190.96

159.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

483

390.12

234.38

212.2

yoy growth (%)

23.8

66.44

10.45

-25.25

Raw materials

-225.7

-218.95

-135.18

-129.46

As % of sales

46.72

56.12

57.67

61

Employee costs

-46.02

-46.54

-26.32

-28.24

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

77.93

27.16

8.27

-14.24

Depreciation

-6.89

-6.13

-5.66

-8.16

Tax paid

-19.1

-8

0.89

3.91

Working capital

36.28

4.33

15.28

-8.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.8

66.44

10.45

-25.25

Op profit growth

144.29

80.1

5,793.93

-97.34

EBIT growth

142.59

106.93

-432.69

-187.35

Net profit growth

207.04

109.17

-188.67

445.73

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

550.96

549.14

436.9

510.99

414.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

550.96

549.14

436.9

510.99

414.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.65

18.97

13.28

10.36

8.98

Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rohit Bajaj

Executive Director

Sunil Bajaj

Whole Time Director & CEO

M K Sharma Prasad Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Raja Iyer

Non Executive Director

Deepak Batra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bhanupriya N Thakur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rachit Rakesh Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pankaj Agrawal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rakesh Khator

Additional Executive Director.

Lav Bajaj

Additional Director

Gaurav Sarda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd

Summary

Bajaj Steel Industries Limited, a significant part of Bajaj Group of Industries, is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Cotton Ginning and Pressing Machineries, Pre fabricated building structure, Heavy Engineering products, Fire Fighting, Doors, components and allied products, which it handles it from its Steel division and manufacturing of Master Batches which it handles from its Plastic division. Presently, all the manufacturing facilities of the company are in the state of Maharashtra.The company operates in two business segments: steel division and plastics division. The products manufactured by the company include ginning machine, cotton ball opener, cotton baling press, cotton pre-cleaner, lint cleaner, auto feeder, cotton seed delinting machine, decorticator, hull beater, cotton seed cleaner and linter cleaner. In addition, they also offer humidification systems, various components, parts and turnkey projects for cotton ginning and pressing plants, and parts manufacturing for automobile and ordinance factories.The company is having world class engineering setup in their various plants situated in and around Nagpur. The cotton ginning automation and cotton pressing machineries are manufactured in collaboration with Central Institute of Research on Cotton Technology, Govt. of India. The company exports their products to various countries including Bangladesh, Kenya, Madagascar, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Uganda etc.Bajaj Steel I
Company FAQs

What is the Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd share price today?

The Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹875 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd is ₹1820.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd is 33.74 and 5.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd is ₹261.38 and ₹988 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd?

Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 93.54%, 3 Years at 58.30%, 1 Year at 216.48%, 6 Month at 105.89%, 3 Month at 7.29% and 1 Month at 6.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.27 %
Institutions - 0.12 %
Public - 51.61 %

