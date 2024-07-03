Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd Summary

Bajaj Steel Industries Limited, a significant part of Bajaj Group of Industries, is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Cotton Ginning and Pressing Machineries, Pre fabricated building structure, Heavy Engineering products, Fire Fighting, Doors, components and allied products, which it handles it from its Steel division and manufacturing of Master Batches which it handles from its Plastic division. Presently, all the manufacturing facilities of the company are in the state of Maharashtra.The company operates in two business segments: steel division and plastics division. The products manufactured by the company include ginning machine, cotton ball opener, cotton baling press, cotton pre-cleaner, lint cleaner, auto feeder, cotton seed delinting machine, decorticator, hull beater, cotton seed cleaner and linter cleaner. In addition, they also offer humidification systems, various components, parts and turnkey projects for cotton ginning and pressing plants, and parts manufacturing for automobile and ordinance factories.The company is having world class engineering setup in their various plants situated in and around Nagpur. The cotton ginning automation and cotton pressing machineries are manufactured in collaboration with Central Institute of Research on Cotton Technology, Govt. of India. The company exports their products to various countries including Bangladesh, Kenya, Madagascar, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Uganda etc.Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd was incorporated on February 14, 1961 as a private limited company. The company was promoted by Hargovind Bajaj. They started into industrial activity as steel re-rollers. In the year 1965, they developed a double roller cotton gin for separating cotton from seed. In October 4, 1985, the company was converted into a public limited company.During the year 1995-96, the company increased the production capacity of Sacks/ Fabrics by 1000 MT to 6400 MT. During the year, 1996-97, they further increased the production capacity of Sacks/ Fabrics by 2550 MT to 8950 MTDuring the year 2001-02, the company increased the production capacity of Master Batches from 5136 MT to 6000 MT.During the year 2006-07, the company closed down the woven sack / fabric unit situated at Sausar Dist, Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh as the unit was incurring continuous losses.During the year 2008-09, the company received fifteenth Lalit Doshi Memorial award 2008-09 from SICOM Ltd, at the award function held at Mumbai on August 4, 2009 as best SICOM assisted unit.The company was exploring the possibility to sale/ dispose/ transfer of their undertaking/ division namely Superpack Division with all liabilities & assets of such division to any prospective Buyer/ Acquirer whether Individual or Body Corporate as the division had been incurring continuous losses.The company entered into technical collaboration for manufacturing of saw gin, rotobar gin and other equipments earlier manufactured by Continental Eagle Corporation, USA to manufacture them in India.During the year 2010-11, the Company launched a few new products like Cotton Dispensing Machines, Delinting Machines, Fire Diverter System, Pre-fabricated Industrial Shed, Raw Cotton Modular Feeding System Primary and Secondary Filter, Fiber Compacter etc. The Company acquired the Business of Continental Eagle Corporation, USA during FY 2011-12 and consequently, formed its 100% subsidiary with the name as BAJAJ CONEAGLE LLCat the State of Alabama, USA on April 02,2012. During 2012-13, it developed Single Line Feeding Screw Conveyor with Twin Auto Regulator for conveying raw cotton to ginning machines evenly and efficiently to a series of Ginning Machines. In FY 2015-16, it expanded business to o various new engineered products such as Electrical Panels, Pre-engineered buildings & structures, undertook turnkey projects including civil in its area of operation, which was completed in Uganda & Benin.During 2020-21, the Company commenced the manufacturing unit of Electrical Panel Division at Hingna, in Nagpur.The Company sold the Superpack Division as a going concern through Slump Sale Agreement on February 20, 2023. In the FY 2024, a new Product of Passenger Boarding Bridge has been introduced to cope with the passenger boarding requirement at Airports and Seaports. The Company has started manufacturing and fabricating the components for the Torre-faction plants on the design provided by customers that enhances the quality of biomass by converting it into a more energy-dense, storable, and transportable form.