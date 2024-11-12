3:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that BAJAJ STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE BAJAJ STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD. (507944) RECORD DATE 12.11.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 03 (Three) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each for every 01 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.5/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 12/11/2024 DR- 756/2024-2025 Further, Company has informed, that Bonus Shares Allotment Committee has fixed the date of allotment as November, 13, 2024 for the allotment of 1,56,00,000 Bonus Equity Shares. Members are requested to take note of the same. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 31.10.2024)