Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd Key Ratios

821
(2.63%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.26

67.41

3.98

-22.65

Op profit growth

146.39

72.28

1,207.18

-82.52

EBIT growth

137.88

106.55

-553.13

-186.53

Net profit growth

177.49

106.28

-214.14

248.28

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

18.13

9.07

8.81

0.7

EBIT margin

18.77

9.73

7.88

-1.8

Net profit margin

12.83

5.7

4.62

-4.21

RoCE

47.41

25.08

13.61

-3.05

RoNW

11.99

6.94

4.58

-4.14

RoA

8.1

3.67

1.99

-1.77

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

126.15

50.3

48.72

0

Dividend per share

3

2

3

0

Cash EPS

112.56

37.02

23.82

-78.42

Book value per share

329.67

216.93

290.85

240.51

Valuation ratios

P/E

0.85

0.4

0.45

0

P/CEPS

0.95

0.55

0.93

-0.22

P/B

0.32

0.09

0.07

0.07

EV/EBIDTA

1.77

1.45

3.8

23.69

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

6.15

0

Tax payout

-24.59

-25.33

9.24

-25.01

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

42.64

44.42

67.11

67.61

Inventory days

54.19

58.07

84.75

102.08

Creditor days

-52.92

-38.11

-49.65

-66.46

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-10.69

-4.64

-2.16

0.47

Net debt / equity

-0.23

0.28

0.8

1.12

Net debt / op. profit

-0.43

0.78

2.51

38.04

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-46.82

-56.15

-56.02

-61.3

Employee costs

-9.59

-11.83

-11.51

-13.19

Other costs

-25.44

-22.93

-23.64

-24.79

