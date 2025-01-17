Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.26
67.41
3.98
-22.65
Op profit growth
146.39
72.28
1,207.18
-82.52
EBIT growth
137.88
106.55
-553.13
-186.53
Net profit growth
177.49
106.28
-214.14
248.28
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.13
9.07
8.81
0.7
EBIT margin
18.77
9.73
7.88
-1.8
Net profit margin
12.83
5.7
4.62
-4.21
RoCE
47.41
25.08
13.61
-3.05
RoNW
11.99
6.94
4.58
-4.14
RoA
8.1
3.67
1.99
-1.77
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
126.15
50.3
48.72
0
Dividend per share
3
2
3
0
Cash EPS
112.56
37.02
23.82
-78.42
Book value per share
329.67
216.93
290.85
240.51
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.85
0.4
0.45
0
P/CEPS
0.95
0.55
0.93
-0.22
P/B
0.32
0.09
0.07
0.07
EV/EBIDTA
1.77
1.45
3.8
23.69
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
6.15
0
Tax payout
-24.59
-25.33
9.24
-25.01
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
42.64
44.42
67.11
67.61
Inventory days
54.19
58.07
84.75
102.08
Creditor days
-52.92
-38.11
-49.65
-66.46
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-10.69
-4.64
-2.16
0.47
Net debt / equity
-0.23
0.28
0.8
1.12
Net debt / op. profit
-0.43
0.78
2.51
38.04
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-46.82
-56.15
-56.02
-61.3
Employee costs
-9.59
-11.83
-11.51
-13.19
Other costs
-25.44
-22.93
-23.64
-24.79
