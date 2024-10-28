Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Notice of EGM scheduled to be held on Monday, October 28, 2024 through VC/other audio visual means. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed summary of the proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, October 28, 2024 through VC or audio visual means (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024) Pursuant to regulation 44 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Scrutinizers Report together with voting results of the EGM held through VC on Monday, October 28, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)