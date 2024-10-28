|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|5 Oct 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Notice of EGM scheduled to be held on Monday, October 28, 2024 through VC/other audio visual means. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed summary of the proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, October 28, 2024 through VC or audio visual means (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024) Pursuant to regulation 44 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Scrutinizers Report together with voting results of the EGM held through VC on Monday, October 28, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.