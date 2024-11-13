Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

BAJAJ STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 With reference to above subject, the Stock exchange is being informed that the Board of Directors of Bajaj Steel Industries Limited, Nagpur, at the Board Meeting held today i.e. November 13, 2024, have inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. Further, the Board has took the note of confirmation of allotment of 15600000 fully paid up Bonus Equity Shares in the ratio 3 :1 i.e. three ( 3 ) new equity shares for every one (1) share held by the shareholders having a face value of Rs.5/- each whose names appeared in the Register of Members and list of beneficial owners as on November 12, 2024, being the record date fixed by the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Oct 2024 29 Sep 2024

Board Meeting 3 Oct 2024 29 Sep 2024

BAJAJ STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 it is being informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday October 03 2024 to inter-alia consider the proposal for issuance of Bonus Shares to the shareholders of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the outcome of Board Meeting dated October 03, 2024, which was held to consider the following, subject to further approval of shareholders: - Re-appointment of Dr. Mahendra Kumar Sharma as a Whole Time Director & CEO of the Company for the further period of 5 years w.e.f. November 12, 2024 and amendment to the terms of his appointment; - Appointment of Shri Lav Bajaj as an Additional Executive Director of the Company for the period of 5 years; - Appointment of Shri Gaurav Sarda as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for the period of 2 years; - Alteration of Articles of Association of the Company by amendment of existing clause for Bonus Issue; and - Issuance of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 3:1 i.e. three (3) Equity Shares of face value of Rs.5/- each for every One (1) existing Equity Share of face value of Rs.5/- each held by the Shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.10.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

BAJAJ STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to captioned subject it is being informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 01 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter ended June 30 2024. With reference to above subject, the Stock exchange is being informed that the Board of Directors of Bajaj Steel Industries Limited, Nagpur, at the Board Meeting held today i.e. August 01, 2024, have inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 23 May 2024

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 23 May 2024

BAJAJ STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to captioned subject it is being informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results along with the Auditors Report thereon for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Further in accordance with our communication dated March 29 2024 pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in shares/securities of the Company by the Designated /Connected Persons and their immediate relatives is closed w.e.f. Monday April 1 2024 and will continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the Results. Accordingly the trading window shall re-open w.e.f. June 01 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and with reference to our previous communication dated May 23, 2024, it is further being informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 29, 2024, to inter alia consider and recommend the final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024) In reference to previous intimation dated May 25, 2024, please find enclosed the outcome of Board meeting dated May 29, 2024, wherein the Directors have inter-alia approved and recommended the final dividend for FY 2023-24 of Rs.3 per equity share, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM of the Company. Please find enclosed the outcome of Board meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Further, in terms of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is being informed that in the said meeting the Board of Directors of the Company has approved, inter alia the below matters: 1. Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, along with Auditors Report with unmodified opinion thereon, issued by the Statutory Auditors M/s B. Chhawchharia & Co., Chartered Accountants; 2. Recommendation of the Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 of Rs.3.00 per equity share, subject to approval of shareholders at the forthcoming AGM of the Company; and 3. Re-appointment of: i. Shri Rohit Bajaj as Chairman & Managing Director of the Company for the further period of 5 years w.e.f. July 01, 2024; ii. Shri Sunil Bajaj as Executive Director of the Company for the further period of 5 years w.e.f. July 01, 2024 and amendment to the terms of his appointment.

Board Meeting 23 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024

Board Meeting 23 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024

The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. March 23, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the request letters received from the members of the Promoters group for their re-classification into Public category shareholders of the Company. The extract of the minutes of the aforesaid meeting is enclosed pursuant to Regulation 31A(8) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is being informed that the Board of Directors at its Board Meeting held today i.e. March 23, 2024, has inter- alia considered and approved the following: 1. Appointment of Shri Rakesh Khator (DIN:00006593) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company on the recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee to hold the office for an initial term of 3 years, subject to further approval of the shareholders; and 2. Request letters received from the members belonging to the promoter and promoter group of the Company, seeking their re-classification from the promoter and promoter group category to public category shareholder in accordance with Regulation 31A of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, subject to final approval of the stock exchange where the equity shares of the Company are listed namely, BSE Limited.

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024