AGM 04/09/2024 With reference to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the summary of the proceedings of 63rd Annual General Meeting of Bajaj Steel Industries Limited, which was held on Wednesday, September 04, 2024 at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:50 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)