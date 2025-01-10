To the Members of Bajaj Steel Industries Limited Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Bajaj Steel Industries Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Pro t and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and Notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, of the state of aairs ( financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit ( financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sucient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Inventories held by the Company comprising of Our audit procedures included: Raw Material, Stores & Spares, Work-in- Progress, Through discussions with the management, we Finished Goods and Others represents 23.72% of understood the Companys basis of cost of the Companys total assets. material and estimated selling price for the goods; Under Ind AS, the Company is required to measure Evaluating the design & testing controls related inventory at lower of Cost or Net Realizable Value to Companys review of key estimates, including (NRV). However, the raw material and work-in estimated future selling prices and estimated progress is not written down below cost when cost of completion for work-in-progress finished goods are expected to be sold at or above inventory. cost. Assessing NRV Net realisable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less estimated costs of completion and the estimated costs necessary to make the sale. The assessment and application of write- down of inventory to NRV are subject to significant judgement by Company. Considering the companys present situation, signi cant judgements made by the company in light of future market & economic conditions for determination of NRV and considering materiality in context of total assets of the Company, we have considered the valuation of inventory to be the key audit matter. Inventories (refer note- 2.7 of the financial statements)

Revenue recognition (refer note - 2.11 to the standalone financial statements)

Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue from Exported goods represents 59.75% Our audit procedures on Revenue recognition included the following: of the total revenue from operations of the Evaluating that the Companys revenue Company. recognition accounting policies are in line with the applicable accounting standards and their Revenue is recognised to the extent that it is application to the key customer contracts probable that the economic benefits will flow to including consistent application; the Company and the revenue can be reliably Sales cut-o procedures for determination of measured, regardless of when the payment is revenue in the correct reporting period; received. Revenue is measured at the fair value of the consideration received or receivable, taking Scrutinising all the revenue journal entries raised throughout the reporting period and into account contractually defined terms of comparing details of a sample of these journals, payment and excluding taxes, duties or other which met certain risk-based criteria, with documentation; relevant underlying charges collected on behalf of the documentation; government/authorities. Considered the adequacy of the disclosures in note 2.11 to the standalone financial statements in respect of the judgments taken in recognising revenue for residential units. In addition, we have performed the following procedures: Discussing and challenging key management judgments in interpreting contractual terms including obtaining in house legal interpretations;

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of aairs ( financial position), profit or loss ( financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating eectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

That Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sucient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the

Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating eectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act,

we report that: achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit ndings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. (a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. (b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) the balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (Including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014; (e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; (f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating eectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B”; and (g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The financial statements has, to the extent ascertainable, disclosed the impact of pending litigations on the financial position of the Company Refer Note 23 to the financial statements; ii. the Company does not have any material foreseeable losses on long term contracts including derivative contracts which would impact its financial position; iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) the management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Bene ciaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Bene ciaries; (b) the management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Bene ciaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Bene ciaries; c Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. the dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with section 123 of the Act. vi.The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023. vii. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility throughout the year except for property, plant and equipments wherein the accounting software did not have the audit trail feature enabled throughout the year. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

Date: : May 29, 2024 For B. Chhawchharia & Co. Chartered Accountants Place: Nagpur Firm Registration No. 305123E Sd/- Ketan Chhawchharia Partner Membership No. 063422 UDIN-24063422BKCIGH9399

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we, to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us by the Company and the books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, report that:

(I) (a) (A) According to the information and explanations given to us proper records showing full Particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment are being maintained by the Company.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically veri ed by the management during the year, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such veri cation.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (Including Right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings have been initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the prohibition of Benami property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under. (ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the management has conducted physical veri cation of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. No material discrepancies were noticed on such veri cation.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ve crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements led by Company with such banks generally are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company. No material discrepancies were noticed on such veri cation. (iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there the Company has not made any investment, provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, rms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. (iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans. Or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act,2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 Further. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act. 2013 in relation to loans given and investments made.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under.

(vi) As certified by a Cost Accountant, the Company has maintained Cost records for the year under review, as prescribed under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable to the Company. We have however, not made a detailed examination of such records.

(vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in

respect of Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of excise and Value added tax during the year since eective July 1, 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into Goods & Services Tax (GST).

According to the records of the company, the company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, Goods and Services Tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, and no such statutory dues were outstanding as at the last day of the financial year under review for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, Goods and Services Tax, Value added tax, Provident Fund, Employees state Insurance, cess or other statutory dues as applicable, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except as detailed in Annexure-I.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. (ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year. (b) The Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. (c) The Company has applied the term loan for the purpose it was obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. (e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. (f) the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public oer or further public oer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and

records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principle of materiality outlined in Standards of Auditing, we report that no material fraud by the Company or on the Company have been noticed or reported during the year. (b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been led by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. (c) No whistle- blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year. (xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable. (xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, Where applicable, and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards. (xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and audit procedures, In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till the date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected to its directors. (xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the order is not applicable. (b) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(c) The company is not a core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016. Accordingly the requirement of clause 3(xvi)c are not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly the requirement of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses

during the financial year and the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state the our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any assurance that the liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (xx) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub- section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly the requirement of clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the order are not applicable.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Bajaj Steel Industries Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal

Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating eectively for ensuring the orderly and ecient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the

Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated eectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating eectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating eectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sucient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over

Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over

financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material eect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial

Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal

financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating eectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Annexure 1 as referred in clause [vii (b)] of the Annexure to our Report of even date for the year ended 31st March, 2024

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount Relating Forum where dispute (Lacs) to the year Pending Demand as per Order U/s Income Tax 143(3) 144.64 2017-2018 CIT Appeal, Mumbai Demand as per Order U/s Income Tax 143(3) 23.67 2019-2020 ITAT Appeal, Mumbai Demand as per Order U/s Income Tax 143(3) 3.40 2020-2021 ITAT Appeal, Mumbai Tax Deducted at source Demand as per Sec 154 62.82 2007-2008 & 2012- CIT Appeal, Mumbai 13 to 2015-2016