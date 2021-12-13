Balasore Alloys Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
46.66
46.66
46.66
46.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
470.26
515.32
684.57
740.14
Net Worth
516.92
561.98
731.23
786.8
Minority Interest
Debt
575.67
577.47
202.35
203.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.38
0.7
0.85
2.64
Total Liabilities
1,092.97
1,140.15
934.43
992.5
Fixed Assets
943.49
940.61
964.54
991.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
16.18
16.18
16.18
17.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
125.28
86.01
33.81
28.41
Networking Capital
-13.46
66.88
-86.59
-54.3
Inventories
259.03
286.11
256.48
277.59
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
77.16
133.68
88.5
53.3
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
376.96
416.54
312.44
387.95
Sundry Creditors
-236.4
-292.38
-197.61
-193.34
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-490.21
-477.07
-546.4
-579.8
Cash
21.49
30.48
6.5
10.22
Total Assets
1,092.98
1,140.16
934.44
992.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.