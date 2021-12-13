Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
1,210.34
1,011.81
837.97
847.85
yoy growth (%)
19.62
20.74
-1.16
8.33
Raw materials
-453.41
-287.83
-271.9
-268.29
As % of sales
37.46
28.44
32.44
31.64
Employee costs
-70.38
-63
-56.77
-60.85
As % of sales
5.81
6.22
6.77
7.17
Other costs
-536.09
-481.78
-427.26
-410.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
44.29
47.61
50.98
48.38
Operating profit
150.45
179.18
82.02
108.48
OPM
12.43
17.7
9.78
12.79
Depreciation
-30.31
-27.08
-22.25
-21.06
Interest expense
-46.15
-39.34
-31.51
-35.39
Other income
60.68
22.09
6.73
33.8
Profit before tax
134.67
134.85
34.98
85.83
Taxes
-42.49
-51.21
-16.29
-12.91
Tax rate
-31.55
-37.97
-46.57
-15.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
92.17
83.64
18.69
72.91
Exceptional items
-26.61
0
0
-43.67
Net profit
65.55
83.64
18.69
29.24
yoy growth (%)
-21.62
347.5
-36.07
-36.43
NPM
5.41
8.26
2.23
3.44
