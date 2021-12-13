iifl-logo-icon 1
Balasore Alloys Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.02
(-4.14%)
Dec 13, 2021

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

1,210.34

1,011.81

837.97

847.85

yoy growth (%)

19.62

20.74

-1.16

8.33

Raw materials

-453.41

-287.83

-271.9

-268.29

As % of sales

37.46

28.44

32.44

31.64

Employee costs

-70.38

-63

-56.77

-60.85

As % of sales

5.81

6.22

6.77

7.17

Other costs

-536.09

-481.78

-427.26

-410.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

44.29

47.61

50.98

48.38

Operating profit

150.45

179.18

82.02

108.48

OPM

12.43

17.7

9.78

12.79

Depreciation

-30.31

-27.08

-22.25

-21.06

Interest expense

-46.15

-39.34

-31.51

-35.39

Other income

60.68

22.09

6.73

33.8

Profit before tax

134.67

134.85

34.98

85.83

Taxes

-42.49

-51.21

-16.29

-12.91

Tax rate

-31.55

-37.97

-46.57

-15.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

92.17

83.64

18.69

72.91

Exceptional items

-26.61

0

0

-43.67

Net profit

65.55

83.64

18.69

29.24

yoy growth (%)

-21.62

347.5

-36.07

-36.43

NPM

5.41

8.26

2.23

3.44

