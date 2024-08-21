iifl-logo-icon 1
Balasore Alloys Ltd Half Yearly Results

6.02
(-4.14%)
Dec 13, 2021|03:28:34 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022

Gross Sales

387.05

735.85

322.44

59.12

28.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

387.05

735.85

322.44

59.12

28.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

-4.71

4.71

17.07

2.7

9.81

Total Income

382.34

740.56

339.5

61.83

37.95

Total Expenditure

444.71

770.06

463.62

65.95

54.91

PBIDT

-62.37

-29.51

-124.12

-4.13

-16.96

Interest

-14.99

14.99

47.1

24.86

12.76

PBDT

-47.38

-44.49

-171.22

-28.99

-29.73

Depreciation

-11.33

11.33

11.84

12.47

13.15

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-70.38

-12.23

-73

19.91

-2.35

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

34.33

-43.59

-110.05

-61.38

-40.53

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

34.33

-43.59

-110.05

-61.38

-40.53

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-97.56

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

34.33

-43.59

-12.49

-61.38

-40.53

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.68

-4.67

0

-6.58

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

46.66

46.66

46.66

46.66

46.66

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-16.11

-4.01

-38.49

-6.98

-60.29

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

8.86

-5.92

-34.13

-103.82

-144.08

Balasore Alloys: Related NEWS

No Record Found

