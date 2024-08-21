Balasore Alloys Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
387.05
735.85
322.44
59.12
28.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
387.05
735.85
322.44
59.12
28.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
-4.71
4.71
17.07
2.7
9.81
Total Income
382.34
740.56
339.5
61.83
37.95
Total Expenditure
444.71
770.06
463.62
65.95
54.91
PBIDT
-62.37
-29.51
-124.12
-4.13
-16.96
Interest
-14.99
14.99
47.1
24.86
12.76
PBDT
-47.38
-44.49
-171.22
-28.99
-29.73
Depreciation
-11.33
11.33
11.84
12.47
13.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-70.38
-12.23
-73
19.91
-2.35
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
34.33
-43.59
-110.05
-61.38
-40.53
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
34.33
-43.59
-110.05
-61.38
-40.53
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-97.56
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
34.33
-43.59
-12.49
-61.38
-40.53
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.68
-4.67
0
-6.58
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
46.66
46.66
46.66
46.66
46.66
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-16.11
-4.01
-38.49
-6.98
-60.29
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
8.86
-5.92
-34.13
-103.82
-144.08
