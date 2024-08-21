Balasore Alloys Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
933.14
91.85
77.06
98.33
635.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
933.14
91.85
77.06
98.33
635.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
3.53
0.45
2.36
20.36
Total Income
933.14
95.38
77.5
100.69
655.74
Total Expenditure
1,048.21
137.28
79.21
73.44
682.43
PBIDT
-115.07
-41.9
-1.71
27.25
-26.69
Interest
0
41.98
20.16
26.39
36.74
PBDT
-115.07
-83.88
-21.87
0.87
-63.43
Depreciation
0
18.75
15.03
21.97
22.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-38.45
35.61
-8.96
-5.14
-22.02
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-76.62
-138.24
-27.93
-15.97
-63.57
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-76.62
-138.24
-27.93
-15.97
-63.57
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-20.22
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-76.62
-138.24
-27.93
-15.97
-43.35
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-14.81
-2.99
-1.71
-6.8
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
46.66
46.66
46.66
46.66
46.66
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-12.33
-45.61
-2.21
27.71
-4.2
PBDTM(%)
-12.33
-91.32
-28.38
0.88
-9.98
PATM(%)
-8.21
-150.5
-36.24
-16.24
-10
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.