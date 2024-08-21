iifl-logo-icon 1
Balasore Alloys Ltd Nine Monthly Results

6.02
(-4.14%)
Dec 13, 2021|03:28:34 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

933.14

91.85

77.06

98.33

635.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

933.14

91.85

77.06

98.33

635.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

3.53

0.45

2.36

20.36

Total Income

933.14

95.38

77.5

100.69

655.74

Total Expenditure

1,048.21

137.28

79.21

73.44

682.43

PBIDT

-115.07

-41.9

-1.71

27.25

-26.69

Interest

0

41.98

20.16

26.39

36.74

PBDT

-115.07

-83.88

-21.87

0.87

-63.43

Depreciation

0

18.75

15.03

21.97

22.17

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-38.45

35.61

-8.96

-5.14

-22.02

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-76.62

-138.24

-27.93

-15.97

-63.57

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-76.62

-138.24

-27.93

-15.97

-63.57

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-20.22

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-76.62

-138.24

-27.93

-15.97

-43.35

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-14.81

-2.99

-1.71

-6.8

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

46.66

46.66

46.66

46.66

46.66

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-12.33

-45.61

-2.21

27.71

-4.2

PBDTM(%)

-12.33

-91.32

-28.38

0.88

-9.98

PATM(%)

-8.21

-150.5

-36.24

-16.24

-10

Balasore Alloys: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Balasore Alloys Ltd

