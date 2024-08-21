iifl-logo-icon 1
Balasore Alloys Ltd Share Price

6.02
(-4.14%)
Dec 13, 2021|03:28:34 PM

Balasore Alloys Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

5.97

Prev. Close

6.28

Turnover(Lac.)

1.96

Day's High

6.59

Day's Low

5.97

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

55.38

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

56.18

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Balasore Alloys Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Balasore Alloys Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Balasore Alloys Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:37 AM
Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.03%

Foreign: 18.03%

Indian: 43.40%

Non-Promoter- 2.46%

Institutions: 2.46%

Non-Institutions: 36.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Balasore Alloys Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

46.66

46.66

46.66

46.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

470.26

515.32

684.57

740.14

Net Worth

516.92

561.98

731.23

786.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

1,210.34

1,011.81

837.97

847.85

yoy growth (%)

19.62

20.74

-1.16

8.33

Raw materials

-453.41

-287.83

-271.9

-268.29

As % of sales

37.46

28.44

32.44

31.64

Employee costs

-70.38

-63

-56.77

-60.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

134.67

134.85

34.98

85.83

Depreciation

-30.31

-27.08

-22.25

-21.06

Tax paid

-42.49

-51.21

-16.29

-12.91

Working capital

23.74

47.6

5.89

-6.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.62

20.74

-1.16

8.33

Op profit growth

-16.03

118.45

-24.38

-11.56

EBIT growth

3.8

161.94

-45.14

7.75

Net profit growth

-21.62

347.5

-36.07

-36.43

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

1,122.9

381.56

102.12

767.46

1,261.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,122.9

381.56

102.12

767.46

1,261.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

19.77

10.12

23.13

12.14

Balasore Alloys Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.9

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

457.9

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,439.15

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

398.05

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Balasore Alloys Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Rajib Das

Independent Director

Paramesh Bhattacharyya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pankaj Agarwal

Managing Director

Debasish Ganguly

Independent Director

Ramen Ray Mandal

Independent Director

Shweta Jain

Independent Director

Pravakar Mohanty

Whole-time Director

Chikali Nagaraju

Independent Director

Ketan Vasant Kale

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Balasore Alloys Ltd

Summary

Balasore Alloys Ltd, formerly known as Ispat Alloys (IAL), a part of Ispat Group was incorporated on 31 May 84 as a public limited company and engaged in the business of manufacturing silicon and ferro alloys.In Dec.87, it came out with a public issue of FCDs, aggregating Rs 99.99 cr to finance its expansion and to strengthen long-term resources. Group companies include P T Ispat Indo, Indonesia, Caribbean Ispat, Nippon Denro Ispat and Ispat Profiles. The company has entered into collaborations with Nippon Denro Manufacturing Company, Japan; Danieli, Italy; Elkem, Norway; and Outokumpu, Finland. The company has commissioned two new furnaces and two imported D G sets. It has set up a Rs 132-cr chrome ore pellet plant at Orissa, a Rs 100-cr project in Tripura and a Rs 624-cr gas-based sponge iron project in Maharashtra. The company is setting up a 1-mtpa hot-strip mill in Lysva, Russia, in a joint venture with Lysva Steel Works (cost : $ 700 mln). It is also engaged in shipping, looked after by Garuda Carriers and Shipping. It is investing $ 5 mln to acquire 41% equity in a Mexican company, Compania Minera Autlan. IAL has received various awards such as the EEPC export award, the HRD and Productivity Award for 1993, awarded by CII. The company has also received the IS 14002/ISO 9002 accreditation from the Bureau of Indian Standards thus establishing its commitments to quality and technological excellence. The company has also increased its captive power generation capacity by i
