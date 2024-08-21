Summary

Balasore Alloys Ltd, formerly known as Ispat Alloys (IAL), a part of Ispat Group was incorporated on 31 May 84 as a public limited company and engaged in the business of manufacturing silicon and ferro alloys.In Dec.87, it came out with a public issue of FCDs, aggregating Rs 99.99 cr to finance its expansion and to strengthen long-term resources. Group companies include P T Ispat Indo, Indonesia, Caribbean Ispat, Nippon Denro Ispat and Ispat Profiles. The company has entered into collaborations with Nippon Denro Manufacturing Company, Japan; Danieli, Italy; Elkem, Norway; and Outokumpu, Finland. The company has commissioned two new furnaces and two imported D G sets. It has set up a Rs 132-cr chrome ore pellet plant at Orissa, a Rs 100-cr project in Tripura and a Rs 624-cr gas-based sponge iron project in Maharashtra. The company is setting up a 1-mtpa hot-strip mill in Lysva, Russia, in a joint venture with Lysva Steel Works (cost : $ 700 mln). It is also engaged in shipping, looked after by Garuda Carriers and Shipping. It is investing $ 5 mln to acquire 41% equity in a Mexican company, Compania Minera Autlan. IAL has received various awards such as the EEPC export award, the HRD and Productivity Award for 1993, awarded by CII. The company has also received the IS 14002/ISO 9002 accreditation from the Bureau of Indian Standards thus establishing its commitments to quality and technological excellence. The company has also increased its captive power generation capacity by i

