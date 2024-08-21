SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹5.97
Prev. Close₹6.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.96
Day's High₹6.59
Day's Low₹5.97
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹55.38
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)56.18
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
46.66
46.66
46.66
46.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
470.26
515.32
684.57
740.14
Net Worth
516.92
561.98
731.23
786.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
1,210.34
1,011.81
837.97
847.85
yoy growth (%)
19.62
20.74
-1.16
8.33
Raw materials
-453.41
-287.83
-271.9
-268.29
As % of sales
37.46
28.44
32.44
31.64
Employee costs
-70.38
-63
-56.77
-60.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
134.67
134.85
34.98
85.83
Depreciation
-30.31
-27.08
-22.25
-21.06
Tax paid
-42.49
-51.21
-16.29
-12.91
Working capital
23.74
47.6
5.89
-6.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.62
20.74
-1.16
8.33
Op profit growth
-16.03
118.45
-24.38
-11.56
EBIT growth
3.8
161.94
-45.14
7.75
Net profit growth
-21.62
347.5
-36.07
-36.43
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
1,122.9
381.56
102.12
767.46
1,261.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,122.9
381.56
102.12
767.46
1,261.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
19.77
10.12
23.13
12.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.9
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
457.9
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,439.15
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
398.05
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Rajib Das
Independent Director
Paramesh Bhattacharyya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pankaj Agarwal
Managing Director
Debasish Ganguly
Independent Director
Ramen Ray Mandal
Independent Director
Shweta Jain
Independent Director
Pravakar Mohanty
Whole-time Director
Chikali Nagaraju
Independent Director
Ketan Vasant Kale
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Balasore Alloys Ltd
Summary
Balasore Alloys Ltd, formerly known as Ispat Alloys (IAL), a part of Ispat Group was incorporated on 31 May 84 as a public limited company and engaged in the business of manufacturing silicon and ferro alloys.In Dec.87, it came out with a public issue of FCDs, aggregating Rs 99.99 cr to finance its expansion and to strengthen long-term resources. Group companies include P T Ispat Indo, Indonesia, Caribbean Ispat, Nippon Denro Ispat and Ispat Profiles. The company has entered into collaborations with Nippon Denro Manufacturing Company, Japan; Danieli, Italy; Elkem, Norway; and Outokumpu, Finland. The company has commissioned two new furnaces and two imported D G sets. It has set up a Rs 132-cr chrome ore pellet plant at Orissa, a Rs 100-cr project in Tripura and a Rs 624-cr gas-based sponge iron project in Maharashtra. The company is setting up a 1-mtpa hot-strip mill in Lysva, Russia, in a joint venture with Lysva Steel Works (cost : $ 700 mln). It is also engaged in shipping, looked after by Garuda Carriers and Shipping. It is investing $ 5 mln to acquire 41% equity in a Mexican company, Compania Minera Autlan. IAL has received various awards such as the EEPC export award, the HRD and Productivity Award for 1993, awarded by CII. The company has also received the IS 14002/ISO 9002 accreditation from the Bureau of Indian Standards thus establishing its commitments to quality and technological excellence. The company has also increased its captive power generation capacity by i
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.