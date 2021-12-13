iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Balasore Alloys Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.02
(-4.14%)
Dec 13, 2021|03:28:34 PM

Balasore Alloys Ltd

Balasore Alloys FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

134.67

134.85

34.98

85.83

Depreciation

-30.31

-27.08

-22.25

-21.06

Tax paid

-42.49

-51.21

-16.29

-12.91

Working capital

23.74

47.6

5.89

-6.18

Other operating items

Operating

85.59

104.15

2.32

45.66

Capital expenditure

43.08

-96.51

13.56

34.18

Free cash flow

128.67

7.64

15.89

79.84

Equity raised

1,721.11

1,631.28

1,699.2

1,726.27

Investing

0.88

-17.49

0.09

-3.65

Financing

150.69

117.7

30.47

238.97

Dividends paid

6.99

6.66

4.73

4.25

Net in cash

2,008.36

1,745.8

1,750.4

2,045.68

