Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

71.55
(-4.55%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.67

20.48

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

106.88

71.63

47.91

33.25

Net Worth

121.55

92.11

57.91

43.25

Minority Interest

Debt

15.7

12.44

1.93

3.51

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1

1.1

0.04

0.01

Total Liabilities

138.25

105.65

59.88

46.77

Fixed Assets

9.4

10.73

2.77

0.69

Intangible Assets

Investments

19.88

19.54

19.61

19.54

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

64.91

57.5

36.66

26.06

Inventories

0.84

1.49

0

0.02

Inventory Days

0

0.08

Sundry Debtors

76.76

78.29

52.11

48.13

Debtor Days

187.77

202.22

Other Current Assets

3.42

1.8

6.58

0.07

Sundry Creditors

-12.44

-17.26

-15.75

-16.65

Creditor Days

56.75

69.95

Other Current Liabilities

-3.67

-6.82

-6.28

-5.51

Cash

44.06

17.88

0.84

0.48

Total Assets

138.25

105.65

59.88

46.77

