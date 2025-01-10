Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.67
20.48
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
106.88
71.63
47.91
33.25
Net Worth
121.55
92.11
57.91
43.25
Minority Interest
Debt
15.7
12.44
1.93
3.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1
1.1
0.04
0.01
Total Liabilities
138.25
105.65
59.88
46.77
Fixed Assets
9.4
10.73
2.77
0.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.88
19.54
19.61
19.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
64.91
57.5
36.66
26.06
Inventories
0.84
1.49
0
0.02
Inventory Days
0
0.08
Sundry Debtors
76.76
78.29
52.11
48.13
Debtor Days
187.77
202.22
Other Current Assets
3.42
1.8
6.58
0.07
Sundry Creditors
-12.44
-17.26
-15.75
-16.65
Creditor Days
56.75
69.95
Other Current Liabilities
-3.67
-6.82
-6.28
-5.51
Cash
44.06
17.88
0.84
0.48
Total Assets
138.25
105.65
59.88
46.77
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.