Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

82.58
(4.94%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:44:11 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

101.29

86.87

45.63

0

yoy growth (%)

16.59

90.37

0

0

Raw materials

-76.91

-63.32

-33.57

0

As % of sales

75.93

72.89

73.58

0

Employee costs

-2.89

-1.94

-1.76

-0.15

As % of sales

2.86

2.24

3.86

0

Other costs

-4.21

-2.7

-3.83

-0.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.15

3.11

8.39

0

Operating profit

17.26

18.88

6.46

-0.76

OPM

17.04

21.74

14.16

0

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.08

0

0

Interest expense

-0.06

-0.01

0

0

Other income

2.74

1.8

2.81

0

Profit before tax

19.69

20.59

9.26

-0.76

Taxes

-5.03

-5.46

-2.76

0

Tax rate

-25.54

-26.52

-29.89

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

14.66

15.13

6.49

-0.76

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

14.66

15.13

6.49

-0.76

yoy growth (%)

-3.07

132.97

-943.73

341.95

NPM

14.48

17.42

14.23

0

