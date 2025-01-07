Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
101.29
86.87
45.63
0
yoy growth (%)
16.59
90.37
0
0
Raw materials
-76.91
-63.32
-33.57
0
As % of sales
75.93
72.89
73.58
0
Employee costs
-2.89
-1.94
-1.76
-0.15
As % of sales
2.86
2.24
3.86
0
Other costs
-4.21
-2.7
-3.83
-0.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.15
3.11
8.39
0
Operating profit
17.26
18.88
6.46
-0.76
OPM
17.04
21.74
14.16
0
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.08
0
0
Interest expense
-0.06
-0.01
0
0
Other income
2.74
1.8
2.81
0
Profit before tax
19.69
20.59
9.26
-0.76
Taxes
-5.03
-5.46
-2.76
0
Tax rate
-25.54
-26.52
-29.89
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
14.66
15.13
6.49
-0.76
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
14.66
15.13
6.49
-0.76
yoy growth (%)
-3.07
132.97
-943.73
341.95
NPM
14.48
17.42
14.23
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.