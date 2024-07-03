Summary

Balaxi Ventures Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of The Anandam Rubber Company Limited on September 28, 1942. The Company changed its name from The Anandam Rubber Company Limited to Balaxi Ventures Limited on August 08, 2017. The Company incorporated with a basic objective of running rubber and tea plantations and owns several plantations across South India. In year 1989 the company sold its entire plantations to meet the emerging business needs and started concentrating in Investments and trading. The company previously was a investment company, but the company during the financial year 2018-19 has commenced the business of International Wholesale Trading of Pharmaceuticals, Builders Hardware and FMCG Products On 15 March 2017, Balaxi Overseas Private Limited (BOPL) entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the erstwhile promoters of Company (i.e. Mr. Nirej V. Paul, Mr. V. M. Paulose, Dr. Leelamma T. J and Mrs. Jaya Paul) to acquire 1,670,036 Equity Shares representing 54.94% of the paid up share capital of the Company along with the control over the Company, pursuant to which BOPL made an Open Offer under Regulation 3(1) and Regulation 4 of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011. Control and management of the Company was acquired by BOPL on May 04, 2017 and it became the new promoter of Company and their representatives i.e. Mr. Ashish Maheshwari and Mrs. Minoshi Maheshwari became the new Directors of the Company. Simultaneously, erstwhile promoters stepped dow

