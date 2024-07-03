iifl-logo-icon 1
Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

77
(6.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:44:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open74
  • Day's High82
  • 52 Wk High151.45
  • Prev. Close72.57
  • Day's Low72.41
  • 52 Wk Low 68.91
  • Turnover (lac)193.32
  • P/E136.92
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value23.06
  • EPS0.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)425.1
  • Div. Yield0
Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

28 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

arrow

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.99%

Non-Promoter- 16.50%

Institutions: 16.50%

Non-Institutions: 17.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.67

20.48

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

106.88

71.63

47.91

33.25

Net Worth

121.55

92.11

57.91

43.25

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

101.29

86.87

45.63

0

yoy growth (%)

16.59

90.37

0

0

Raw materials

-76.91

-63.32

-33.57

0

As % of sales

75.93

72.89

73.58

0

Employee costs

-2.89

-1.94

-1.76

-0.15

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

19.69

20.59

9.26

-0.76

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.08

0

0

Tax paid

-5.03

-5.46

-2.76

0

Working capital

5.53

-0.38

25.39

-0.78

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.59

90.37

0

0

Op profit growth

-8.6

192.29

-941.06

471.3

EBIT growth

-4.12

122.43

-1,303.49

478.82

Net profit growth

-3.07

132.97

-943.73

341.95

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

241.29

336.43

279.39

231.33

45.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

241.29

336.43

279.39

231.33

45.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

-2.65

2.64

4.97

2.23

0.59

View Annually Results

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Ashish Maheshwari

Non Executive Director

Minoshi Maheshwari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kunal M Bhakta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gandhi Gamji

Independent Non Exe. Director

M. Srinivas Rao

Independent Non Exe. Director

Purnima Singh Kamble

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

Balaxi Ventures Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of The Anandam Rubber Company Limited on September 28, 1942. The Company changed its name from The Anandam Rubber Company Limited to Balaxi Ventures Limited on August 08, 2017. The Company incorporated with a basic objective of running rubber and tea plantations and owns several plantations across South India. In year 1989 the company sold its entire plantations to meet the emerging business needs and started concentrating in Investments and trading. The company previously was a investment company, but the company during the financial year 2018-19 has commenced the business of International Wholesale Trading of Pharmaceuticals, Builders Hardware and FMCG Products On 15 March 2017, Balaxi Overseas Private Limited (BOPL) entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the erstwhile promoters of Company (i.e. Mr. Nirej V. Paul, Mr. V. M. Paulose, Dr. Leelamma T. J and Mrs. Jaya Paul) to acquire 1,670,036 Equity Shares representing 54.94% of the paid up share capital of the Company along with the control over the Company, pursuant to which BOPL made an Open Offer under Regulation 3(1) and Regulation 4 of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011. Control and management of the Company was acquired by BOPL on May 04, 2017 and it became the new promoter of Company and their representatives i.e. Mr. Ashish Maheshwari and Mrs. Minoshi Maheshwari became the new Directors of the Company. Simultaneously, erstwhile promoters stepped dow
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹77 today.

What is the Market Cap of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹425.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 136.92 and 3.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹68.91 and ₹151.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.51%, 3 Years at -11.17%, 1 Year at -16.78%, 6 Month at -40.14%, 3 Month at -28.46% and 1 Month at -10.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.99 %
Institutions - 16.50 %
Public - 17.50 %

