SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹74
Prev. Close₹72.57
Turnover(Lac.)₹193.32
Day's High₹82
Day's Low₹72.41
52 Week's High₹151.45
52 Week's Low₹68.91
Book Value₹23.06
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)425.1
P/E136.92
EPS0.53
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.67
20.48
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
106.88
71.63
47.91
33.25
Net Worth
121.55
92.11
57.91
43.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
101.29
86.87
45.63
0
yoy growth (%)
16.59
90.37
0
0
Raw materials
-76.91
-63.32
-33.57
0
As % of sales
75.93
72.89
73.58
0
Employee costs
-2.89
-1.94
-1.76
-0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
19.69
20.59
9.26
-0.76
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.08
0
0
Tax paid
-5.03
-5.46
-2.76
0
Working capital
5.53
-0.38
25.39
-0.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.59
90.37
0
0
Op profit growth
-8.6
192.29
-941.06
471.3
EBIT growth
-4.12
122.43
-1,303.49
478.82
Net profit growth
-3.07
132.97
-943.73
341.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
241.29
336.43
279.39
231.33
45.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
241.29
336.43
279.39
231.33
45.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
-2.65
2.64
4.97
2.23
0.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Ashish Maheshwari
Non Executive Director
Minoshi Maheshwari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kunal M Bhakta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gandhi Gamji
Independent Non Exe. Director
M. Srinivas Rao
Independent Non Exe. Director
Purnima Singh Kamble
Reports by Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Summary
Balaxi Ventures Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of The Anandam Rubber Company Limited on September 28, 1942. The Company changed its name from The Anandam Rubber Company Limited to Balaxi Ventures Limited on August 08, 2017. The Company incorporated with a basic objective of running rubber and tea plantations and owns several plantations across South India. In year 1989 the company sold its entire plantations to meet the emerging business needs and started concentrating in Investments and trading. The company previously was a investment company, but the company during the financial year 2018-19 has commenced the business of International Wholesale Trading of Pharmaceuticals, Builders Hardware and FMCG Products On 15 March 2017, Balaxi Overseas Private Limited (BOPL) entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the erstwhile promoters of Company (i.e. Mr. Nirej V. Paul, Mr. V. M. Paulose, Dr. Leelamma T. J and Mrs. Jaya Paul) to acquire 1,670,036 Equity Shares representing 54.94% of the paid up share capital of the Company along with the control over the Company, pursuant to which BOPL made an Open Offer under Regulation 3(1) and Regulation 4 of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011. Control and management of the Company was acquired by BOPL on May 04, 2017 and it became the new promoter of Company and their representatives i.e. Mr. Ashish Maheshwari and Mrs. Minoshi Maheshwari became the new Directors of the Company. Simultaneously, erstwhile promoters stepped dow
Read More
The Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹77 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹425.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 136.92 and 3.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹68.91 and ₹151.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.51%, 3 Years at -11.17%, 1 Year at -16.78%, 6 Month at -40.14%, 3 Month at -28.46% and 1 Month at -10.86%.
