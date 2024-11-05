iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd Board Meeting

74.74
(2.12%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:54:55 AM

Balaxi Pharma CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
BALAXI PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 05-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. BALAXI PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board meeting held on November 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. BALAXI PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 02, 2024. BALAXI PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 BALAXI PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting28 Feb 20249 Feb 2024
To consider stock split of equity shares BALAXI PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 28-Feb-2024 to consider and approve Stock split/Other business. BALAXI PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 28, 2024, has considered and approved subdivision of 1 equity shares of 10 each into 5 equity shares of 2 each. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/02/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters BALAXI PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. BALAXI PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 09, 2024. BALAXI PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 09.02.2024)

Balaxi Pharma: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.