|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|BALAXI PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 05-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. BALAXI PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board meeting held on November 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. BALAXI PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 02, 2024. BALAXI PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 BALAXI PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Feb 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|To consider stock split of equity shares BALAXI PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 28-Feb-2024 to consider and approve Stock split/Other business. BALAXI PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 28, 2024, has considered and approved subdivision of 1 equity shares of 10 each into 5 equity shares of 2 each. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters BALAXI PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. BALAXI PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 09, 2024. BALAXI PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 09.02.2024)
