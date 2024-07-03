Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
181.46
255.75
190.29
178.38
33.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
181.46
255.75
190.29
178.38
33.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
-0.86
2.86
0.91
2.5
1.64
Total Income
180.6
258.61
191.19
180.88
35.57
Total Expenditure
187.58
211.96
151.31
146.26
29.09
PBIDT
-6.98
46.65
39.88
34.62
6.48
Interest
1.07
0.23
0.04
0
0
PBDT
-8.05
46.42
39.84
34.62
6.48
Depreciation
1.43
0.56
0.34
0.27
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.88
8
4.53
4.58
1.82
Deferred Tax
-0.03
0
0.02
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-13.32
37.86
34.95
29.77
4.65
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-13.32
37.86
34.95
29.77
4.65
Extra-ordinary Items
-35.51
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
22.19
37.86
34.95
29.77
4.65
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-13.03
37.83
34.95
29.77
4.65
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.23
10.02
10
10
10
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-3.84
18.24
20.95
19.4
19.1
PBDTM(%)
-4.43
18.15
20.93
19.4
19.1
PATM(%)
-7.34
14.8
18.36
16.68
13.7
