iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

78
(-4.72%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

181.46

255.75

190.29

178.38

33.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

181.46

255.75

190.29

178.38

33.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

-0.86

2.86

0.91

2.5

1.64

Total Income

180.6

258.61

191.19

180.88

35.57

Total Expenditure

187.58

211.96

151.31

146.26

29.09

PBIDT

-6.98

46.65

39.88

34.62

6.48

Interest

1.07

0.23

0.04

0

0

PBDT

-8.05

46.42

39.84

34.62

6.48

Depreciation

1.43

0.56

0.34

0.27

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.88

8

4.53

4.58

1.82

Deferred Tax

-0.03

0

0.02

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-13.32

37.86

34.95

29.77

4.65

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-13.32

37.86

34.95

29.77

4.65

Extra-ordinary Items

-35.51

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

22.19

37.86

34.95

29.77

4.65

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-13.03

37.83

34.95

29.77

4.65

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.23

10.02

10

10

10

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-3.84

18.24

20.95

19.4

19.1

PBDTM(%)

-4.43

18.15

20.93

19.4

19.1

PATM(%)

-7.34

14.8

18.36

16.68

13.7

Balaxi Pharma: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.