|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.77
406.94
235.64
Op profit growth
18.37
598.75
290.01
EBIT growth
23.27
399.7
263.78
Net profit growth
24.96
524.79
210.49
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.96
18.33
13.3
11.44
EBIT margin
19.56
19.16
19.44
17.94
Net profit margin
17.05
16.48
13.37
14.46
RoCE
58.93
91.99
56.75
RoNW
13.37
20.56
9.76
RoA
12.84
19.78
9.76
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
47.66
38.14
6.1
6.47
Dividend per share
0.5
0
0
0
Cash EPS
47.14
37.83
6.09
6.45
Book value per share
113.16
64.98
27.75
11.57
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.47
2.75
2.42
1.17
P/CEPS
1.49
2.77
2.42
1.17
P/B
0.62
1.61
0.53
0.65
EV/EBIDTA
31.79
58.79
41.21
23.59
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-12.59
-13.96
-31.21
-19.4
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
68.14
83.99
140.69
Inventory days
73.36
11.39
3.31
Creditor days
-58.91
-29.56
-36.02
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-386.04
-3,384.9
0
0
Net debt / equity
-0.03
0.03
-0.14
-0.03
Net debt / op. profit
-0.07
0.04
-0.65
-0.08
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-70
-74.41
-73.58
-75.29
Employee costs
-4.46
-3.66
-4.59
-6.62
Other costs
-7.55
-3.58
-8.51
-6.62
