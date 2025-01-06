iifl-logo-icon 1
Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

78.69
(8.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Balaxi Pharma FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

19.69

20.59

9.26

-0.76

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.08

0

0

Tax paid

-5.03

-5.46

-2.76

0

Working capital

5.53

-0.38

25.39

-0.78

Other operating items

Operating

19.94

14.65

31.87

-1.55

Capital expenditure

1.67

0.59

0.18

0.01

Free cash flow

21.61

15.24

32.05

-1.54

Equity raised

66.49

36.22

17.08

-1.44

Investing

0.07

19.44

0.1

0

Financing

5.44

3.51

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

93.61

74.42

49.24

-2.98

