Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
19.69
20.59
9.26
-0.76
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.08
0
0
Tax paid
-5.03
-5.46
-2.76
0
Working capital
5.53
-0.38
25.39
-0.78
Other operating items
Operating
19.94
14.65
31.87
-1.55
Capital expenditure
1.67
0.59
0.18
0.01
Free cash flow
21.61
15.24
32.05
-1.54
Equity raised
66.49
36.22
17.08
-1.44
Investing
0.07
19.44
0.1
0
Financing
5.44
3.51
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
93.61
74.42
49.24
-2.98
