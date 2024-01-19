BALAXI PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 28, 2024, has considered and approved subdivision of 1 equity shares of 10 each into 5 equity shares of 2 each. Sub: Change in ISIN - Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Limited (BALAXI) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. May 30, 2024. Symbol BALAXI Company Name Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Limited New ISIN INE618N01022 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., May 30, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited.