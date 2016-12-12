iifl-logo-icon 1
Beckons Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

0.19
(0.00%)
Dec 12, 2016

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

78.45

78.45

78.45

78.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-48.07

-1.55

-0.88

0.03

Net Worth

30.38

76.9

77.57

78.64

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.02

1.14

0.06

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.21

0.25

0.1

Total Liabilities

30.38

77.13

78.96

78.8

Fixed Assets

0.37

1.16

1.3

2.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

11.13

56.77

53.66

58.33

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

18.66

19.17

22.69

16.92

Inventories

0

0.14

0.27

0.48

Inventory Days

0

49.65

68.21

38.69

Sundry Debtors

5.67

5.7

5.73

6.22

Debtor Days

62,705.08

2,021.53

1,447.69

501.42

Other Current Assets

13.04

13.53

17.02

11.93

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.12

-0.26

-0.14

Creditor Days

552.95

42.55

65.68

11.28

Other Current Liabilities

0

-0.08

-0.07

-1.57

Cash

0.22

0.02

1.3

1.51

Total Assets

30.38

77.12

78.95

78.81

