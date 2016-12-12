Beckons Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
78.45
78.45
78.45
78.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-48.07
-1.55
-0.88
0.03
Net Worth
30.38
76.9
77.57
78.64
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.02
1.14
0.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.21
0.25
0.1
Total Liabilities
30.38
77.13
78.96
78.8
Fixed Assets
0.37
1.16
1.3
2.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.13
56.77
53.66
58.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
18.66
19.17
22.69
16.92
Inventories
0
0.14
0.27
0.48
Inventory Days
0
49.65
68.21
38.69
Sundry Debtors
5.67
5.7
5.73
6.22
Debtor Days
62,705.08
2,021.53
1,447.69
501.42
Other Current Assets
13.04
13.53
17.02
11.93
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.12
-0.26
-0.14
Creditor Days
552.95
42.55
65.68
11.28
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.08
-0.07
-1.57
Cash
0.22
0.02
1.3
1.51
Total Assets
30.38
77.12
78.95
78.81
