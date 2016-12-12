iifl-logo-icon 1
Beckons Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.19
(0.00%)
Dec 12, 2016

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0.03

1.02

1.44

4.52

yoy growth (%)

-96.79

-28.76

-68.09

-16.42

Raw materials

-0.13

-0.82

-1.21

-3.56

As % of sales

416.76

80.12

84.07

78.64

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.15

-0.18

-0.37

As % of sales

372.8

15.3

12.46

8.33

Other costs

-1.02

-0.64

-3.85

-0.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3,092.84

62.9

267.05

19.94

Operating profit

-1.24

-0.6

-3.8

-0.31

OPM

-3,782.4

-58.32

-263.59

-6.92

Depreciation

0

-0.12

-0.13

-0.15

Interest expense

0

0

-0.05

-0.01

Other income

0

0

3.07

0.11

Profit before tax

-1.25

-0.71

-0.91

-0.36

Taxes

0.2

0.04

-0.14

-0.06

Tax rate

-16.61

-5.81

16.05

19.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.04

-0.67

-1.06

-0.42

Exceptional items

-6.86

0

0

0

Net profit

-7.9

-0.67

-1.06

-0.42

yoy growth (%)

1,066.97

-36.46

148.16

180.59

NPM

-23,947.55

-65.8

-73.79

-9.48

