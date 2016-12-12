Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0.03
1.02
1.44
4.52
yoy growth (%)
-96.79
-28.76
-68.09
-16.42
Raw materials
-0.13
-0.82
-1.21
-3.56
As % of sales
416.76
80.12
84.07
78.64
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.15
-0.18
-0.37
As % of sales
372.8
15.3
12.46
8.33
Other costs
-1.02
-0.64
-3.85
-0.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3,092.84
62.9
267.05
19.94
Operating profit
-1.24
-0.6
-3.8
-0.31
OPM
-3,782.4
-58.32
-263.59
-6.92
Depreciation
0
-0.12
-0.13
-0.15
Interest expense
0
0
-0.05
-0.01
Other income
0
0
3.07
0.11
Profit before tax
-1.25
-0.71
-0.91
-0.36
Taxes
0.2
0.04
-0.14
-0.06
Tax rate
-16.61
-5.81
16.05
19.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.04
-0.67
-1.06
-0.42
Exceptional items
-6.86
0
0
0
Net profit
-7.9
-0.67
-1.06
-0.42
yoy growth (%)
1,066.97
-36.46
148.16
180.59
NPM
-23,947.55
-65.8
-73.79
-9.48
