Beckons Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.19
(0.00%)
Dec 12, 2016|03:00:41 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009

Gross Sales

0.02

0.76

238.24

165.91

75.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.02

0.76

238.24

165.91

75.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

-0.27

0

0.07

0

0

Total Income

-0.23

0.76

238.32

165.91

75.18

Total Expenditure

0.52

1.22

284.1

149.07

68.16

PBIDT

-0.76

-0.44

-45.77

16.85

7.01

Interest

0

0

0

0.14

0.11

PBDT

-0.76

-0.44

-45.79

16.7

6.88

Depreciation

0.05

0.1

0.09

0.1

0.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.82

-0.55

-45.88

16.61

6.78

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.82

-0.55

-45.88

16.61

6.78

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.82

-0.55

-45.88

16.61

6.78

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.1

-0.07

0

2.11

2.38

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

78.44

78.44

78.44

78.44

28.6

Public Shareholding (Number)

7,63,81,176

7,63,81,176

7,63,81,176

7,63,16,608

2,64,68,806

Public Shareholding (%)

97.36

97.36

97.36

97.27

92.55

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

20,67,919

20,67,919

20,67,919

21,32,489

21,27,489

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

2.64

2.64

2.64

2.72

7.44

PBIDTM(%)

-2,566.66

-58.44

-19.21

10.15

9.32

PBDTM(%)

-2,566.66

-58.44

-19.22

10.07

9.16

PATM(%)

-2,766.66

-71.42

-19.25

10.01

9.03

Beckons Industries Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

