Beckons Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
Gross Sales
0.02
0.76
238.24
165.91
75.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.02
0.76
238.24
165.91
75.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
-0.27
0
0.07
0
0
Total Income
-0.23
0.76
238.32
165.91
75.18
Total Expenditure
0.52
1.22
284.1
149.07
68.16
PBIDT
-0.76
-0.44
-45.77
16.85
7.01
Interest
0
0
0
0.14
0.11
PBDT
-0.76
-0.44
-45.79
16.7
6.88
Depreciation
0.05
0.1
0.09
0.1
0.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.82
-0.55
-45.88
16.61
6.78
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.82
-0.55
-45.88
16.61
6.78
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.82
-0.55
-45.88
16.61
6.78
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.1
-0.07
0
2.11
2.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
78.44
78.44
78.44
78.44
28.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
7,63,81,176
7,63,81,176
7,63,81,176
7,63,16,608
2,64,68,806
Public Shareholding (%)
97.36
97.36
97.36
97.27
92.55
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
20,67,919
20,67,919
20,67,919
21,32,489
21,27,489
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
2.64
2.64
2.64
2.72
7.44
PBIDTM(%)
-2,566.66
-58.44
-19.21
10.15
9.32
PBDTM(%)
-2,566.66
-58.44
-19.22
10.07
9.16
PATM(%)
-2,766.66
-71.42
-19.25
10.01
9.03
