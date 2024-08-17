Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPrinting & Stationery
Open₹0.19
Prev. Close₹0.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹0.19
Day's Low₹0.19
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹3.87
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.49
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
78.45
78.45
78.45
78.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-48.07
-1.55
-0.88
0.03
Net Worth
30.38
76.9
77.57
78.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0.03
1.02
1.44
4.52
yoy growth (%)
-96.79
-28.76
-68.09
-16.42
Raw materials
-0.13
-0.82
-1.21
-3.56
As % of sales
416.76
80.12
84.07
78.64
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.15
-0.18
-0.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-1.25
-0.71
-0.91
-0.36
Depreciation
0
-0.12
-0.13
-0.15
Tax paid
0.2
0.04
-0.14
-0.06
Working capital
0.12
-4.39
6
-3.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-96.79
-28.76
-68.09
-16.42
Op profit growth
107.95
-84.23
1,114.12
-741.5
EBIT growth
74.84
-17.55
149.53
434.86
Net profit growth
1,066.97
-36.46
148.16
180.59
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
1.02
8.52
323.5
232.63
115.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.02
8.52
323.5
232.63
115.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
3.06
0.11
0.01
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Doms Industries Ltd
DOMS
2,767.85
|95.84
|16,797.32
|48.06
|0.09
|423.14
|143.25
Navneet Education Ltd
NAVNETEDUL
145.35
|14
|3,288.01
|3.25
|1.79
|270.63
|85.47
Flair Writing Industries Ltd
FLAIR
287.65
|27.19
|3,031.7
|31.97
|0
|241.89
|89.81
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
KOKUYOCMLN
131.8
|61.3
|1,322
|-10.63
|0.38
|171.89
|29.61
Linc Ltd
LINC
158.25
|26.03
|941.42
|8.78
|0.79
|134.64
|35.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
RANA WATTS
Whole-time Director
DEEPAK KUMAR
Director
AMIT KUMAR
Additional Director
GURDEEP KAUR
Company Secretary
ANJILA DAHRA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Beckons Industries Ltd
Summary
Beckons Industries Ltd is a Punjab based company involved in Security Printing. The company manufactures and sells computer paper in India. They also engage in the technology development of micro algae for fuel, feed, and mitigation of flue gases. The company is a public limited company having listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.The company has very strong in-house research labs, international manufacturing facilities, all India marketing network and a very contented and strong customer base. They are a regular supplier to various Government, Semi Government Departments, Defense and Para-military Forces, Corporates vis--vis Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd, Educational Institutions, Railways, LIC of India, GISO and Private companies. Beckons Industries Ltd was incorporated on September 3, 1992 with the name AGK Computer Secure Prints Ltd. The name of the company was changed from AGK Computer Secure Prints Ltd to Beckons Industries Ltd with effect from September 5, 2003. During the year 2004-05, the company promoted a subsidiary company namely Punjab Biotechnology Park Limited and entered into a Joint Collaboration Agreement with Punjab State Council for Science & Technology for setting up a Biotechnology Park in the State of Punjab. But, due to the disassociation of the State Government and no funding bank/ institutions coming forward, the Biotechnology Park which was to be set up in joint collaboration could not come up as it was declared non-viable and commercially non feasible by
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.