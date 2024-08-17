iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Beckons Industries Ltd Share Price

0.19
(0.00%)
Dec 12, 2016|03:00:41 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Beckons Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Printing & Stationery

Open

0.19

Prev. Close

0.19

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

0.19

Day's Low

0.19

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

3.87

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.49

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Beckons Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Beckons Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Beckons Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:57 AM
Mar-2018Mar-2017Sep-2015Jun-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.63%

Non-Promoter- 97.36%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 97.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Beckons Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

78.45

78.45

78.45

78.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-48.07

-1.55

-0.88

0.03

Net Worth

30.38

76.9

77.57

78.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0.03

1.02

1.44

4.52

yoy growth (%)

-96.79

-28.76

-68.09

-16.42

Raw materials

-0.13

-0.82

-1.21

-3.56

As % of sales

416.76

80.12

84.07

78.64

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.15

-0.18

-0.37

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-1.25

-0.71

-0.91

-0.36

Depreciation

0

-0.12

-0.13

-0.15

Tax paid

0.2

0.04

-0.14

-0.06

Working capital

0.12

-4.39

6

-3.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-96.79

-28.76

-68.09

-16.42

Op profit growth

107.95

-84.23

1,114.12

-741.5

EBIT growth

74.84

-17.55

149.53

434.86

Net profit growth

1,066.97

-36.46

148.16

180.59

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

1.02

8.52

323.5

232.63

115.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.02

8.52

323.5

232.63

115.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

3.06

0.11

0.01

0

View Annually Results

Beckons Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Doms Industries Ltd

DOMS

2,767.85

95.8416,797.3248.060.09423.14143.25

Navneet Education Ltd

NAVNETEDUL

145.35

143,288.013.251.79270.6385.47

Flair Writing Industries Ltd

FLAIR

287.65

27.193,031.731.970241.8989.81

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

KOKUYOCMLN

131.8

61.31,322-10.630.38171.8929.61

Linc Ltd

LINC

158.25

26.03941.428.780.79134.6435.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Beckons Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

RANA WATTS

Whole-time Director

DEEPAK KUMAR

Director

AMIT KUMAR

Additional Director

GURDEEP KAUR

Company Secretary

ANJILA DAHRA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Beckons Industries Ltd

Summary

Beckons Industries Ltd is a Punjab based company involved in Security Printing. The company manufactures and sells computer paper in India. They also engage in the technology development of micro algae for fuel, feed, and mitigation of flue gases. The company is a public limited company having listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.The company has very strong in-house research labs, international manufacturing facilities, all India marketing network and a very contented and strong customer base. They are a regular supplier to various Government, Semi Government Departments, Defense and Para-military Forces, Corporates vis--vis Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd, Educational Institutions, Railways, LIC of India, GISO and Private companies. Beckons Industries Ltd was incorporated on September 3, 1992 with the name AGK Computer Secure Prints Ltd. The name of the company was changed from AGK Computer Secure Prints Ltd to Beckons Industries Ltd with effect from September 5, 2003. During the year 2004-05, the company promoted a subsidiary company namely Punjab Biotechnology Park Limited and entered into a Joint Collaboration Agreement with Punjab State Council for Science & Technology for setting up a Biotechnology Park in the State of Punjab. But, due to the disassociation of the State Government and no funding bank/ institutions coming forward, the Biotechnology Park which was to be set up in joint collaboration could not come up as it was declared non-viable and commercially non feasible by
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Beckons Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.